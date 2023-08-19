VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Residents heeded warnings to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as a wildfire burned toward the city of 20,000, while firefighters on Friday battled a growing fire that set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia.
Thousands of people in Yellowknife drove hundreds of kilometers (miles) to safety, with authorities guiding motorists through fire zones, or waited in long lines for emergency flights as the worst fire season on record in Canada showed no signs of easing.
Airtankers flew missions overnight to keep the only route out of Yellowknife open. Meanwhile, a network of fire guards, sprinklers and water cannons was being established to try to protect the city from the fire, which had moved to within 15 kilometers (9 miles).
“We’ve still got some really difficult days ahead. There’s no denying that,” said fire information officer Mike Westwick. He said winds from the north and northwest predicted for Friday and Saturday could “push the fires in directions we don’t want them to go.”
Gas stations that still had fuel were open Friday morning, though the city was virtually empty, with one grocery store, a pharmacy and a bar still open.
Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja; California issued Tropical storm watch
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years.
Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across the region.
Hillary grew rapidly in strength early Friday before losing some steam in the afternoon, with sustained winds falling from 145 mph (230 kph) to 130 mph (215 kph). Nevertheless, it was forecast to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night and a tropical storm when approaching Southern California on Sunday.
No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.
A tropical storm watch was posted for much of Southern California, covering a wide swath of the region from the coast to the interior mountains and deserts. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of numerous potential threats to life and property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.