Twitter may be worth one-third what Musk paid for it last fall as Fidelity marks down investment
Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago.
Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 billion. That’s down from the nearly $20 billion Fidelity valued its stake at in October.
It is unclear how Fidelity came up with its valuation figures, but as a public company it’s required to provide investors with updates on its holdings. Because Twitter is a private company now called X Holdings Corp., information about its finances can’t be verified.
Musk took control of Twitter in October, after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The CEO of Tesla, who also owns SpaceX, bought Twitter for $44 billion.
The billionaire financed the purchase with funds including loans from a group of banks. Musk has said the $44 billion price tag for Twitter was too high but that the company had great potential.
Nikki Haley’s husband to deploy with National Guard to Africa as she seeks 2024 GOP nomination
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley’s husband will soon begin a yearlong deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa, a mission that will encompass most of the remainder of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
A formal deployment ceremony will likely happen in the next few weeks, Maj. Karla N. Evans with the National Guard told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Michael Haley will be deployed as a staff officer with his unit, which will be at “the core of” a task force that supports the U.S. Africa Command, Evans said, “replacing a unit from a different state as part of a regular rotation of forces.”
It will be Michael Haley’s second active-duty deployment since he joined the Guard as an officer in 2006.
Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, has been highly critical of President Joe Biden’s competency as commander in chief as she campaigns for the GOP nomination.
She has spoken out against his administration’s efforts to expand diversity in the military, complaining they were weakening the force and hampering recruitment, though the Army has said that the real problem is that many young people do not see enlistment as safe or a good career path.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.