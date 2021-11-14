CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s most famous dolphin Winter, beloved by fans around the world and star of the movie “Dolphin Tale,” died of twisted intestines, according to necropsy results released by the aquarium Saturday.
The dolphin’s intestines were in an area impossible to reach through surgery.
“There was nothing more the team could have done to save her life,” according to a statement from Clearwater Marine Aquarium, adding that the condition is found in stranded wild dolphins “as well as any living being with intestines.”
Winter, who died Thursday, inspired fans young and old after her tail was amputated when it became entangled in a crab trap rope, cutting off circulation.
But the prosthetic tail and the dolphin’s miraculous recovery offered hopes to many with illnesses and disabilities.
“Because of Winter’s injury and the distortion it caused in her body, she was more prone to facing health complications since her rescue 16 years ago,” the aquarium said in a statement.