FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former NFL quarterback, a firefighter from Georgia and two fathers who drowned while trying to save their children are among at least 11 recent victims of dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida’s Panhandle to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Many of the deaths have occurred even though double red flags warned beachgoers of the dangers.
Seven deaths since mid-June have occurred around Panama City Beach, including ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who drowned Tuesday in nearby Destin.
The Gulf of Mexico’s white sandy beaches are a draw for tourists, and as the busy Fourth of July holiday approaches, officials are hoping beachgoers will take extra precaution.
“I’m beyond frustrated at the situation that we have with tragic and unnecessary deaths in the Gulf,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford wrote in a Facebook post.
, accompanied by an aerial view that shows deep trenches that rip currents dug into the shoreline along Panama City Beach. “I have watched while deputies, firefighters and lifeguards have risked their lives to save strangers. I have seen strangers die trying to save their children and loved ones, including two fathers on Father’s Day.”
