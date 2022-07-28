WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation.
The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, its highest level since 2018.
Speaking at a news conference after the Fed’s latest policy meeting, Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the central bank remains committed to defeating chronically high inflation.
At the same time, worry that the Fed’s efforts could eventually cause a recession are growing as consumers and businesses struggle with both high prices and rising borrowing rates. On Wednesday, Powell passed up several opportunities to say the Fed would slow its hikes if a recession occurred while inflation was still high.
Roberto Perli, an economist at Piper Sandler, an investment bank, said the Fed chair emphasized that “even if it caused a recession, bringing down inflation is important.”
