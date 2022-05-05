NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 900 points and the S&P 500 had its biggest gain in two years Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of an even larger interest rate hike after announcing the sharpest rate increase since 2000.
The remarks, which came after the Fed announced its decision to raise its key interest rate by double the usual amount, allayed concerns that the central bank was on its way to a massive increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in June.
The S&P 500 climbed 3%, its best day since May 2020. The benchmark index is now up 4.1% this week, which represents roughly half its monthly loss in April. The Dow jumped 2.8% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.2%. The indexes had all briefly been in the red earlier in the day.
Bond yields fell after the Fed’s announcement. The yield on the 2-year Treasury dropped to 2.64% from 2.78% late Tuesday, an unusually large move. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 2.93% from 2.96% It had initially jumped to 3.01% until Powell’s remarks during a press conference.
The comments came shortly after the Fed said it raised its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point, it’s most aggressive move since 2000, and signaled further large rate hikes ahead. The increase raised the Fed’s key rate to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago.
