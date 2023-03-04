Prosecutors produced no direct evidence linking South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son, yet a jury took less than three hours to convict him — thanks, in large part, to the defendant himself.
“It came down to just a couple of key pieces of evidence. And those were: the cellphone video ... that placed the defendant at the scene of the crime ... the defendant’s denial to law enforcement agents that he had been at the kennels with his wife and son that night, and then finally, his testimony on the stand,” said Jessica Roth, a Cardozo School of Law professor who followed the trial.
The quick verdict suggests that despite weeks of testimony, dozens of witnesses and hundreds of pieces of evidence, the jury ultimately didn’t see it as a complicated case, Roth added.
Before being sentenced on Friday to life in prison without parole for the shooting deaths of his 22-year-old son and his 52-year-old wife, Murdaugh maintained his innocence, telling the judge he would never hurt them. Defense attorneys have vowed to appeal; they say the judge’s decision to allow evidence of other crimes that Murdaugh has been accused but not convicted of tainted the case.
Observers say Murdaugh did himself no favors by taking the witness stand, where he admitted to stealing money from clients and lying to investigators about being at the kennels with his wife, Maggie, and son Paul shortly before their killings. His testimony opened him up to intense grilling by prosecutors.
