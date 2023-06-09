BEVERLY — Stanley Forman admits he was in no hurry to get to the assignment that would turn out to be the biggest of his life.
On April 5, 1976, Forman was a photographer for the Boston Herald American when he was sent to City Hall Plaza to cover an anti-busing demonstration, one of several racially charged protests that were being held in those days over school desegregation.
“To me, it was just another demonstration,” he said. “I did an errand on the way. I was late.”
Forman might’ve been late, but as was so often the case in his long career as a news photographer, he didn’t miss the shot. His photo of a white teenager using an American flag to attack a Black man would go on to win a Pulitzer Prize and become a symbol of the racial tensions that roiled Boston during the school busing controversy.
Nearly 50 years later, Forman’s iconic image is still resonating. This Sunday, CBS Sunday Morning is scheduled to air a segment about the photo in advance of Flag Day, which is June 14. Forman has also recently been interviewed as part of two upcoming documentaries.
“Forty-seven years later I’m still being talked to about this image,” said Forman, who is 77 and lives in Beverly. “Forty-seven years!”
The segment by CBS Sunday Morning was done by Faith Salie, an Emmy Award-winning contributor to the show who also happens to be the granddaughter of Al Salie, the assistant city editor at the Herald American who assigned Forman to that fateful demonstration.
Faith Salie came to Boston to interview Forman and Ted Landsmark, the man who was assaulted. Landsmark, who was a young lawyer at the time, is a professor at Northeastern University and a civil rights advocate.
Salie said the story behind the Forman’s photo is “deeply meaningful to me.” As a child, she saw Forman’s photograph on her grandparents’ wall in their home in Plymouth. But it wasn’t until a few years ago, when her father appeared on Antiques Roadshow with a signed copy of the photo that Forman had given her grandfather, that she understood its impact not only on the world stage but also to her family.
“Now to have the opportunity to meet Stanley and Ted and hear their first-person experiences of that day, that moment that created ‘the shot heard round the world,’ is a deep personal honor,” Salie said. “That my career as a storyteller overlaps with my late grandfather’s career in news and that I can help amplify this moving story feels like a gift.”
Forman and Landsmark have been interviewed together several times over the years, and Forman said Landsmark has always thanked him for taking the photo. But until recently, Forman had never met Joseph Rakes, the man who assaulted Landsmark.
Rakes has refused most interviews over the years, but Forman finally met him last November as part of an upcoming documentary.
“I was nervous about meeting him,” Forman said. “I didn’t know whether he had animosity towards me or not. His wife had more animosity towards me than he did.”
The Pulitzer Prize that Forman received for the photo was actually his second in a row. The year before he had won a Pulitzer for his dramatic photo of a woman and child falling from a collapsed fire escape.
He was also part of the staff at the Herald American that won a Pulitzer for coverage of the Blizzard of ‘78.
Forman, who grew up in Revere, switched from newspapers to television in 1983 and went on to work for 39 years for WCVB-TV in Boston. He still does freelance work, chasing fires and accidents and other news while listening to police scanners in his car.
“The scanners are my music,” he said.
Forman has lived in Beverly since 1990, raising two daughters with his wife, Debbie. Last year he and Debbie wrote a children’s book about Shoebert, the seal that garnered so much attention after spending more than a week in the Shoe Pond in Beverly.
While Forman said he is sometimes surprised that his photo still generates so much interest, the interviews and conversations immediately take him back to that day on City Hall Plaza.
“It’s like it happened yesterday,” he said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
