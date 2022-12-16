ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is banning pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill into law aimed at cracking down on high-volume breeding facilities, known as puppy mills, that have a reputation for poor living conditions, animal abuse and often produce animals with health issues.
“Shutting down the abhorrent puppy mill pipeline that has long funneled sick and dying animals to New York state pet stores will go a long way in shutting down puppy mills nationwide,” said sponsor Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, a Manahattan Democrat. “Animals endure horrific abuse inside these cruel breeding factories, producing offspring that are genetically damaged and chronically ill.
“The signing of this law sends a message that New York state will prioritize the humane treatment of animals over the financial interests of a barbaric industry that inflicts pain on animals and consumers alike,” she added.
—New York Daily News
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.