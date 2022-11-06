PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections.
“Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.”
Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office.
“Your right to choose is on the ballot. Your right to vote is on the ballot. Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot,” Biden charged.
Obama and Biden were the first presidents, but not last, to rally voters Saturday in Pennsylvania, a pivotal state as voters decide control of Congress and key statehouses. Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 36 million people have already voted.
Trump will finish the day courting voters in a working-class region in the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania. And in neighboring New York, former President Bill Clinton was also on the campaign trail.
Biden, Trump, Obama and Clinton — four of the six living presidents — were appearing with local candidates, but their words echoed across the country as the parties sent out their best to deliver a critical closing argument.
