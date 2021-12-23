WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed tens of millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic.
Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will be suspended. Those measures have been in place since early in the pandemic, but were set to expire Jan. 31.
President Joe Biden said financial recovery from the pandemic will take longer than job recovery, especially for those with student loans.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the U.S. with a fury has lent a new urgency to the question over whether the moratorium would be extended. Administration officials had initially said they expected the January extension to be the last. But even as the economy improves, there are concerns that borrowers are not ready to start payments again. Once the moratorium ends, those who were already behind on payments could have wages and benefits taken away as part of debt collection efforts.
Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative.
In the days since the West Virginia lawmaker gave a thumbs down on the package, delivering a stunning blow to months of negotiations on Biden’s agenda, Democrats of the left and center have joined the White House in attempting to salvage the social services and climate change bill.
“We have worked too long and too hard to give up now, and we have no intention of doing so,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement Wednesday.
Jayapal said she and members of the caucus have expressed the need for the White House to pursue achieving the plan’s goals through a combination of Biden’s executive powers and legislation, instead of legislation alone.
“The legislative approach, while essential, has no certainty of timing or results,” she said, “and we simply cannot wait to deliver tangible relief to people that they can feel and will make a difference in their lives and livelihoods.”