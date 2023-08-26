HONOLULU (AP) — Within hours of Maui County releasing 388 names of people unaccounted for following the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, some cases were already being resolved Friday as relatives or the people themselves reported they were safe.
One person on the list told The Associated Press he hopes to be taken off it. At least two others were among the victims of the fire — people who are known to have perished but have not yet been positively identified as deceased in the official tally, which currently stands at 115.
Terrí Thomas was killed when fire overtook her car as she fled from her apartment with her two dogs and two friends, said her cousin, Tammy Cruz, of Columbus, Georgia. The car became stuck in traffic and only one of the friends escaped. He later told Cruz that Thomas was crying hysterically when he last saw her, the car growing hotter by the second.
Thomas’ niece provided a DNA swab to help identify her remains, Cruz said Friday, but the family hasn’t received notification of her death.
“Her dogs were her world to her,” Cruz said. “I knew she wouldn’t have left her dogs.”
