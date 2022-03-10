NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied for their biggest gain in nearly two years Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices eased fears that inflation was about to get worse around the globe.
The S&P 500 climbed 2.6%, its biggest increase since June 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 3.6%. The gains snapped a four-day losing streak for the major indexes, though they remained on pace for weekly losses.
The market turnaround came as the price of U.S. crude oil dropped 12%, the most since November, bringing relief after a sharp runup in crude prices since Russia invaded Ukraine. Brent, the international oil standard, fell 13.2%, its biggest fall in almost two years.
Big swings have been jerking markets around in recent weeks as investors grope to guess how much economic damage Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will do. The swings have struck not only day-to-day but also hour-to-hour, with some days seeing several big reversals.
The chaotic movements are likely only to continue with uncertainty so high about the war in Ukraine and its ultimate economic fallout. The region is key to markets because it’s a major producer of oil, wheat and other commodities, whose prices have spiked on worries about disruptions to supplies.