WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine on Friday that for the first time includes armored vehicles that can launch bridges — allowing troops to cross rivers or other gaps as Russian and Ukrainian forces remain entrenched on opposite sides of the Dnieper River.
The war had largely slowed to a grinding stalemate during the winter months, with Russia and Ukraine firing at each other from across the river. Both sides are expected to launch offensives as temperatures warm.
This round of aid will be drawn from existing U.S. weapons stockpiles so it can arrive in Ukraine faster. The U.S. and allies are trying to rush additional support to Kyiv to best position it for intensified spring fighting.
The Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge is a portable, 60-foot (18-meter) folding metal bridge that is carried on top of a tank body. Providing that system now could make it easier for Ukrainian troops to cross rivers to get to Russian forces.
The U.S. is also sending ammunition for its howitzers and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.
The assistance is also aimed at replacing the vast quantity of shells and missiles that Ukraine has fired as it seeks to repel Russian forces, and included no new weapons systems. Among the items were 155mm artillery rounds, 25mm ammunition and demolition munitions and spare parts, the Pentagon said.
Ammunition has become an urgent need for Ukraine, which is currently using on average 60,000 and as many as 210,000 rounds of ammunition per month. In February, the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell asked the bloc’s defense ministers to immediately provide Ukraine with ammunition from their existing stockpiles and from orders they have already placed.
“Russia alone could end its war today,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the new supplies. “Until Russia does so, for as long as it takes, we will stand united with Ukraine and strengthen its military on the battlefield so that Ukraine will be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table.”
