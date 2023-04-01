WASHINGTON (AP) — The indictment against former President Donald Trump involving a 2016 hush money payment is raising concerns that it could undermine public confidence in what democracy experts view as far more important investigations.
Trump is facing multiple investigations related to his refusal to accept his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. That includes whether he pressured election officials to overturn the results, encouraged fake electors from battleground states and his role in the events that led to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Jeffrey Engel, founding director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, called the indictment this week from a New York grand jury “the appetizer to their main course still to come.”
“That main course, literally, is democracy at stake and who we are as a nation,” he said.
The New York investigation that led to Thursday’s indictment involved payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels at the tail end of the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. But some worry that the charges — which remain under seal — could distract public attention from the other cases, which are more squarely focused on attacks against the country’s democratic institutions and traditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.