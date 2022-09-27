BOSTON — The price of natural gas is soaring amid supply chain issues, market disruptions and high inflation, which will force energy consumers to dig deeper into their pockets to heat their homes and keep the lights turned on this winter.
Two of the state's largest utilities, National Grid and Eversource, have asked the state Department of Public Utilities for approval of double-digit gas rate hikes. The companies cite rising global demand, and constraints on domestic supply, which they say have pushed prices to some of the highest levels in a decade.
A proposal by National Grid, which serves about 1.2 million customers in Massachusetts, calls for increasing gas bills by an average of 22%, or about $50 more per month, compared to last winter's rates.
Eversource, which serves about 1.4 million gas customers in the state, has asked regulators to approve a gas rate increase that would see the average bill for customers of the former Columbia Gas Company rise by 25%, or about $61 more a month, over last winter.
Both rate increases, if approved by state regulators, would go into affect beginning Nov. 1, the utilities said.
Massachusetts already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, and consumer advocates say the higher prices could have a devastating impact on low- and even some middle-income households that already have trouble keeping up with expenses amid 40-year high inflation.
"There are many people who won't be able to afford these rate increases," said Charlie Harak, a senior attorney for energy and utility issues at the Boston-based National Consumer Law Center. "This will impact not just low-income households, but many people who haven't struggled before to pay the bills."
He said the economic fallout of the pandemic has worsened the situation and many energy consumers in Massachusetts are still behind on their bills.
Consumers are also expected to dig deeper into their pockets for electricity and home heating oil this winter, advocates say, both of which are expected to skyrocket amid the supply chain issues and inflation.
National Grid is seeking to increase electricity rates by 64% beginning on Nov. 1, which still has to be approved by regulators. Eversource won't be updating its electric rates until Feb. 1, the company said.
Harak said the rising electricity costs are a reflection of the fact that a majority of the state's power stations burn natural gas for fuel.
"The largest explanation of the price increases is that natural gas got more expensive and that is the primary tool for making electricity," he said.
Energy bills reflect a combination of supply prices, which are based largely on market conditions, and delivery prices, which are set by state and federal regulators.
Utilities point out that winter rates are pass-through charges that only cover the cost of power, which they don’t control and are not allowed to profit from under state law.
Attorney General Maura Healey, who has opposed rate increases proposed by other utilities, has intervened in the review process. Her office has the authority to seek lower rates or restrictions aimed at shielding consumers from hefty increases.
Healey's office also intervened in National Grid's 2017 request to increase electric rates, convincing regulators to reduce the increase by about $43 million.
But advocates say state regulators have little wiggle room to force utilities to reduce the pass-through natural gas costs. They say the state and federal government needs to provide more energy and fuel assistance to help consumers pay for the higher costs this winter.
Both National Grid and Eversource are reaching out to customers to let them know about payment plans, managed billing options, state and federal assistance programs and energy saving tips to help them reduce their monthly bills.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker joined several other Northeast governors in asking Congress for $500 million in emergency funds to help address the spike in home energy bills this winter.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
