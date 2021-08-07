NEW YORK (AP) — On the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics, NBC Universal got the kind of picture that it pays for: Kevin Durant, draped in the American flag, exulting in the U.S. men's basketball team's gold medal victory over France.
The team persevered after losing its first game in Tokyo and so did NBC, pressing on after an admittedly shaky start at a pandemic Olympics that began with more trepidation than anticipation.
It was in many ways a transition Olympics for the media company, where the old ways in which America has consumed the Games are fading fast and new ways still taking hold.
“They are different, and we have never shied away from that,” said Pete Bevacqua, NBC Sports chairman. “We said this was a different Olympics, necessarily so, but it's still wonderful, it's still great and it's still the best 17 days in sports.”
He said NBC Universal will make money on the Games, though he wouldn't say how much. NBC has hustled to schedule “make goods,” meaning giving advertisers extra commercials because TV viewership was lower than expected, and Bevacqua predicted 99% of the obligations will be completed at Olympics' end.
___
Chopra wins India’s 1st gold in Olympic track and field
TOKYO (AP) — Neeraj Chopra held a corner of the India flag in each hand and raised it over his head.
A half-hour later, the tri-color was flying at the top of the mast at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium and Chopra was standing atop the medal podium, feeling on top of the world.
A first gold medal in Olympic track and field for a nation of 1.3 billion, its first in any sports since a shooting title in 2008, had to be cause for celebration.
Chopra won the javelin title at the Tokyo Games with a personal-best throw of 87.58 meters on Saturday night, securing the title with a throw to spare.
“It feels unbelievable," he said. “This is our first Olympic medal for a very long time, and in athletics it is the first time we have gold, so it’s a proud moment for me and my country.”
___