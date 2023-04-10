HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will hold its 61st annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m., on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. More than 400 students and their families will gather under the tent for the occasion. Justin Aguirre, Class of 2009, is the featured commencement speaker.
Aguirre is executive producer and co-host of the Kiss 108 “Billy and Lisa in the Morning Show.” But back in 2006, he was a young man from Malden who had overcome issues with addiction. He wasn’t sure where life was going, but he knew he needed a change.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be selected to be the commencement speaker,” he said. “My journey began at NECC as a young student unsure of where I was headed – to be asked to return in this capacity is really special.”
Aguirre enrolled as a journalism/communications student in 2006 at the urging of a mentor who knew he was interested in media. He graduated in 2009 and transferred to Salem State. His career in radio mushroomed from there.
“I look forward to sharing with students that any dream you have is possible,” he said. “I’m living proof of that.”
Speechapalooza entry deadline is April 14
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will hold its annual “Speechapalooza” event on April 20. The event is organized by students in Professor Kim Lyng’s Public Relations Class, where they have the opportunity to write and recite their own speeches in front of a live audience.
Speechapalooza is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Lecture Hall A of the Spurk Building on the college’s Haverhill campus.
The event will feature speeches on a variety of topics, and attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy pizza and win prizes. Speechapalooza is open to students and members of the public who would like to submit a speech. To participate, email Shawn Hood at NECCSpeechapalooza@gmail.com with your name and topic by April 14.
AVIS annual meeting is Tuesday
ANDOVER — The Andover Village Improvement Society will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at the Andover Town House, 20 Main St.
Cocktails and appetizers are at 6 p.m. and a buffet style dinner begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $50 each and can be purchased at avisandover.org.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. followed by a talk by Jameson French, a former president of the Land Trust Alliance and the president and CEO of Northland Forest Products.
Members of the public can attend the meeting at no cost.
‘Drawn to the Music’ concert
SALEM, N.H. — The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Drawn to the Music 2023— Musical Tales” April 15 and April 16 at 2 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive. Every year New Hampshire students create artwork the orchestra matches to music.
This year’s concert will feature a violinist duet and a piano soloist. Tickets can be purchased at nhpo.booktix.com.
Music bingo event planned
METHUEN — “This Ain’t Your Mama’s Music Bingo” with DJ Edna will be held Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. at the VFW, 26 River St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Funds raised will go towards music equipment and scholarships for students in Methuen public schools. Tickets are $30 per seat. Full tables of 8 to 10 seats can be reserved. The event will also feature raffles and a lotto board. For questions or to make reservations call Linda Donahue at 978-836-6621 or email Carrie Anne-Finch at vp.mrbpa@gmail.com.
Coffeehouse presents Sheridan, Koch
HAVERHILL — Cosy Sheridan, accompanied by Charlie Koch, will perform at the New Moon Coffeehouse Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. Doors opens at 7 p.m. The coffeehouse is located in the UU Church at 15 Kenoza Ave.
Tickets, $20 cash and half price for age 18 and under will be available at the door starting around 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may also be reserved online at newmooncoffeehouse.org. Masks are welcome but not required.
The New Moon Coffeehouse is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that presents performances in a relaxing, friendly, smoke and alcohol free environment, where you can enjoy a great show, fair trade coffee, and desserts.
Parking lots are available behind the church. The coffeehouse entrance is also there, at the back of the church, and is accessible.
