LAWRENCE — Graduates of Northern Essex Community College’s Associate in Science in Nursing program will now be able to make a seamless transition into Emmanuel College’s online Bachelor of Science in nursing program through a new joint admissions agreement between the two colleges.
NECC students who intend to complete the ASN degree will be conditionally accepted into Emmanuel College’s online RN-to-BSN program and will be eligible for the joint admission program upon graduation from the ASN program. The first NECC and Emmanuel joint admissions cohort will begin this fall, NECC officials said.
“We want to better serve nursing students throughout the Commonwealth in establishing a clear pathway from the ASN to the BSN and support workforce development and address skilled worker shortages,” said Michelle Sunday, director of transfer, articulation, and academic center advising at NECC. “This agreement shows that Emmanuel College honors our students’ time, dedication and commitment, not only in their education but also through providing additional career guidance.”
The partnership was developed after both institutions recognized a local need for a pathway for bachelor’s degree completion that is affordable, flexible, and approachable.
Officials said this partnership can benefit a variety of students, from older students returning to the classroom to take advantage of tuition remission offered by their employer to rising high school seniors looking to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
NECC graduates can capitalize on the total resources of Emmanuel College, benefiting from a world-class education, officials said.
“These kinds of agreements are vital for economic and quality of life improvements for cities like Lawrence,” said NECC President Lane Glenn, who noted that many students want to work in the communities where they live. “We are pleased to facilitate valuable learning relationships and partnerships with local colleges and universities to help our students realize their educational and professional futures.”
Emmanuel College offers students six different entry points to start the program throughout the year at a cost of less than $12,000 to complete the online Bachelor of Science in Nursing course requirements in 16 months.
“Our partnership with Northern Essex Community College facilitates a seamless academic progression for associate degree nurses pursuing their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree,” said Diane Shea, associate dean for nursing/professor of nursing at Emmanuel College. “We offer students an opportunity to pursue their intellectual curiosity, building on academic excellence.”
Shea said the BSN degree opens numerous career and advancement opportunities.
“We are excited about our partnership with Northern Essex Community College and our role in assisting nursing students to achieve their educational goals,” she said.
