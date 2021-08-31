LAWRENCE — Officials at Northern Essex Community College said they have temporarily closed the Lawrence campus after being notified on Monday that a member of the college community tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.
Officials said via a press release that based on the information gleaned and out of an abundance of caution, the Lawrence campus will be closed until Thursday, Sept. 2, so that appropriate disinfecting measures can be performed and thorough contact tracing can be completed. The college will continue to operate remotely, officials said.
Officials said that due to the confidential nature of health records and health information, they cannot disclose the names of those who test positive for the virus.
They said the college will continue to follow the proper protocols established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as cases are reported, and that the college will strictly adhere to the guidance received from the local DPH or the MDPH.
Officials informed members of the college community that if there is a need for further action on their part, they will be contacted by an NECC representative or the Department of Public Health directly.
The college and its COVID-19 team recommend vaccination and want to remind everyone to stay off campus if feeling unwell and to wear a mask indoors.
For questions or concerns, email reportconcerns@necc.mass.edu.