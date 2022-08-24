HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College President Lane Glenn is one of four finalists under consideration for the job of Commissioner of Higher Education for the state of Massachusetts. If selected, Glenn will be responsible for providing overall direction to public higher education in the state and help shape state-level policies that maximize the benefits of higher education to Massachusetts and its citizens.
According to the State House News Service, Glenn and three other finalists are scheduled to be interviewed at a public meeting Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Parker House Hotel in Boston beginning at 8:30 a.m. Remote participation will be available via Zoom at www.mass.edu/about/2022_commsearch.asp.
Each finalist will also participate in 45-minute virtual public forums with higher education and community stakeholders.
The board plans to vote on its commissioner recommendation Tuesday, Aug. 30. The pick will be sent for formal confirmation to Secretary of Education James Peyser, a Gov. Charlie Baker appointee.
The job is currently held by Commissioner Carlos Santiago, who said in January that he plans to step down.
Santiago, who earns a $243,734 salary, said earlier this year that he intended to leave at the end of June, but officials said Santiago is amenable to staying on the job to ensure a smooth transition to his successor.
Mayor visits Aspen Healthcare Center
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini joined residents, staff and special guests for a Senior Community Breakfast on Aug. 17 at Aspen Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (formerly Wingate Healthcare), 190 North Ave. The event featured a poetry reading by Dan Speers of the River Bards.
According to the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds, Aspen Hill Property LLC, a Massachusetts Limited Liability Corporation, purchased the property in June of 2021 for $4.5 million. Aspen Hill provides high-quality post-acute care including subacute rehab, long-term care, memory care, respite care and other clinical services to Haverhill and surrounding communities. The 126-bed center is serviced by Marquis Health Consulting Services.
Ruth’s House annual fundraiser on tap
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square will hold its Changing Seasons, Changing Lives annual fundraising gala Nov. 5 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Haverhill Country Club. This 30th anniversary celebration will include small bites and sweet treats along with a DJ, silent auction, and fun games.
Corporate sponsorships are available. For tickets or for more information, visit www.ruthshouse.org/annual-gala.
Haverhill Democrats to honor Trahan and Sherlock at annual breakfast
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Democratic City Committee will honor Congresswoman Lori Trahan and Joe Sherlock, executive director of the MA Democratic State Party, as their 2022 Distinguished Democrats at the Committee’s Roz McKeon Annual Breakfast Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Maria’s Restaurant, 85 Essex St.
Trahan, who is running unopposed in the Democratic Primary for her third term, and Sherlock, who hails from Haverhill, and all of the 2022 Democratic candidates who will be on the Sept. 6 state election ballot for statewide, county and local offices, have been invited. The Committee will also be conducting its popular straw poll for the Sept. 6 state election, with results being released to local media following the breakfast.
The breakfast is open to the public. Tickets are $30 each. For more information, contact Roz McKeon at 978-373-4032.
Salem chamber honors dry cleaner
SALEM, N.H. — The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce has awarded the 2022 William A. Brown Distinguished Businessperson Award to James Desjardins, owner and operator of Daisy Cleaners.
It is the most prestigious award given by the Chamber, presented for the last 41 years to an individual who has enhanced the local business environment.
The award is given based on business leadership, community improvement, charitable involvement, public service and character. It is named after William A. Brown, the first recipient.
Desjardins is a second-generation small business owner, carrying on the cleaning service that was started in 1963 and was operated by Gabriel Desjardins, known for his support of local charities.
The Chamber will honor Desjardin and other volunteers at its annual dinner and meeting Sept. 28 at LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry. Tickets are $100 per person with tables of 10 available.
For more information visit the Chamber online at gschamber.com.
