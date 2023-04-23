HAVERHILL/LAWRENCE — Traveling between Northern Essex Community College’s campuses is getting easier. Shuttle service will resume starting for the fall semester.
Students will be picked up at the bus stop on the Haverhill campus near the Elliot Street entrance and in front of the El Hefni building in Lawrence.
The shuttle will run at 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday, with the last one departing at 3:45 p.m. The schedule could expand depending on demand.
“This service will provide students with reliable and safe transportation, and it will cut down travel time” said Sarah Pachano, NECC’s student trustee.
NECC will own and operate the shuttle. Prior to the pandemic, shuttle service was provided through a partnership with the MVRTA. It was put on hold in March 2020 as classes moved online and brought back in the fall of 2021 when in-person classes increased. However, ridership never returned to pre-pandemic levels, with fewer than 10 students riding daily. The shuttle was discontinued in October of 2021.
To compensate, MVRTA agreed to let NECC students, faculty, and staff ride free on the existing bus schedule. The option is still available, though the new shuttle service will be significantly faster and more efficient, officials said.
Indoor yard/craft sale planned
METHUEN — The VFW Auxiliary will hold an indoor yard sale and craft sale Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon in the main hall at VFW Post 8349, 26 River St. Tables cost $20 and anyone interested in participating should call Candy at 978-208-0169 or 978-884-2619.
Outdoor flea market
GROVELAND — The Friends of Veasey Memorial Park will hold an outdoor flea market Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 201 Washington St. Raid date is Sunday, April 30. Admission is free.
The event will include crafters, antiques vendors and house clean-outs.
Rent an 18 by 20-foot space in the main parking lot for $45 each. A $25 deposit is required to reserve a space. Tables are available for an additional $10. Call Claire Walsh at 978-376-6779 or email her at clairew1401@aol.com.
Nexamp opens office in Lawrence
HAVERHILL — Nexamp, a national leader in solar and energy storage solutions headquartered in Boston is expanding its footprint with a new state-of-the-art office and operations center in the historic Everett Mills building in downtown Lawrence, adding to its national presence.
The 8,000-square-foot space will bring rewarding career opportunities to one of the state’s gateway cities and will be one of Nexamp’s largest.
The Lawrence office will be one of Nexamp’s largest, with the company choosing this location to create clean energy workforce opportunities in a community that has faced harsh economic challenges in the past and is full of untapped potential today.
“The transition to cleaner energy means more jobs in a wide variety of roles for those just entering the workforce or those looking for new challenges,” said Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai.
Visit the company online at nexamp.com.
Credit union members approve proposed merger
LAWRENCE — Members of Merrimack Valley Credit Union and RTN Federal Credit Union recently voted overwhelmingly in favor of merging the two financial organizations, bringing them one step closer to creating one of the five largest credit unions in Massachusetts with more than $2.4 billion in assets.
MVCU and RTN expect to officially become one credit union in early June 2023, pending approval from the Massachusetts Division of Banks. The combined organization will initially continue under the Merrimack Valley Credit Union name. Upon regulatory approval, MVCU President and CEO John Howard will lead the combined credit union and will integrate the management team from RTN into the existing MVCU team. RTN Treasurer and CEO Richard Wright will serve as a special advisor to MVCU and to Howard.
Post-merger, MVCU will have a total of 29 branches and provide its members with shared branching services at credit unions throughout the U.S. The merged credit union will also result in the expansion of community support programs, the introduction of new products and services, and a call center that is available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.
For more information visit mvcu.com/merger or rtn.org/merger-matters.
Youth orchestra auditions
IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2023-2024 concert season.
Auditions for new and returning NMYO musicians are Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St.
String musicians, with at least one year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who have played for at least two years and are taking private lessons, are invited to audition.
NMYO does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity in its programs and need-based tuition assistance is available.
For more information and to register for your audition time visit nmyo.org/auditions. For questions send email to auditions@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.