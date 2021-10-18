HAVERHILL — The Northern Essex Community College Performing Arts and Communication Department will bring “Tiny Beautiful Things” to the Merrimack Valley, with outdoor, socially distanced performances on its Haverhill campus Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 6 and 7 at 2 p.m.
A special invitation-only performance on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Haverhill campus and the 60th anniversary of the college.
The play is based on a book by best-selling author Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by actor, director, producer and screenwriter Nia Vardalos.
Northern Essex Professor Brianne Beatrice, who is directing the performance, says this is a play for our times.
“Some of the letters are heartbreaking, while others are funny. We all learn from and rejoice collectively in our power to push through the trauma and persevere,” she said.
Starring as Sugar is Gwynethe Glickman, a liberal arts major from Newbury, who is a two-time Kennedy Center award winner. Writing from home, anonymously, Sugar digs deep into her own experiences as she shares advice with three letter writers, performed by Zaida Buzan, a liberal arts graduate from Brookfield; Remani Lizana of Springfield, and Natalie Scott, a liberal arts graduate from Groveland.
Topics explored include jealousy, work relationships, incest, infidelity, miscarriage and physical abuse.
“While many of the discussions are dark, the play as a whole is uplifting,” Beatrice said. “It’s a story of triumph not defeat, and you will be laughing out loud at times.”
Because of the adult content, this show is recommended for ages 18 and older.
The show will be held on a grassy knoll in front of the library on the college’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. Hot chocolate, hot cider and cider doughnuts will be available and there will be a limited number of heaters. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held under a nearby tent.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/tiny-beautiful-things, or at the door (cash only).