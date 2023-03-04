HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College and UMass Lowell recently signed a joint admissions agreement that would allows students who opt into the program to also be conditionally accepted to UMass Lowell.
Upon completion of their associate degree, joint admissions students will have priority registration at UML, will get priority for Merit Scholarships, and will be exempt from UMass’s core curriculum. UMass Lowell will also waive the application fee. The agreement is now in effect.
“By making this process of applying to college and earning an associates degree and a bachelor’s degree affordable, we’re opening the doors wider for the communities we serve,” said NECC President Lane Glenn. “We’re better preparing a workforce for the Commonwealth. and it’s a workforce that the Commonwealth desperately needs.”
UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen and Provost Joe Hartman joined Glenn and NECC Provost Paul Beaudin on the NECC campus on Feb. 27 to formally sign the agreement.
“The world is changing. and we’re recognizing that the pathways to education are also changing,” Chen said. “We know that Northern Essex is a key piece of this ecosystem and a partner for us because NECC provides that critical, early support.”
UML secured funding for programs designed to support transfer students, and as part of the joint admissions agreement, a UML admissions counselor will be assigned specifically to NECC students.
Glenn noted that almost half the adults in Massachusetts have a bachelor’s degree and that obtaining a degree is impacted by geography, or where a person lives.
He said 28% of adults in Haverhill have a bachelor’s degree and 14% of adults in Lawrence 25 years or older have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
“So, efforts like this are a cause for social justice, they’re a cause for addressing the workforce’s needs, and they’re a cause for changing many lives of families in the future,” Glenn said.
UML Provost Joe Hartman said approximately 900 NECC students have transferred to UML in the last six years.
“They’ve retained at a higher rate than our average students, so we know they come in well-prepared and ready to succeed, work hard, and move forward. We’re excited to see more NECC students,” Hartman said.
NECC graduates will be admitted to UML with a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.0. Although NECC students covered by this agreement will be admitted to the university, some programs may have additional requirements for incoming transfer students, which must be met before admission to that program. This agreement does not apply to students wishing to transfer into the UML Nursing Program.
“Sometimes, I think that we forget that the war on poverty is truly won by educators,” Beaudin said. “Thank you, UMass Lowell, for helping us map change in our corner of the Commonwealth.”
For more information on transfer agreements, contact Michelle Sunday at msunday@necc.mass.edu.
