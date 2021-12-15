METHUEN — Kathy DeMartini told her neighbor Bob Lister to be at home this past Sunday at 1 p.m., but she wouldn't tell him why.
When the big moment arrived, DeMartini helped Lister, 88, and a veteran, get a coat on and move out to the front yard, where he was greeted by at least 30 members of the Burlington and Woburn American Legion posts, along with a Methuen fire truck.
"They all came riding up and they all got out and came up and shook his hand and thanked him for his service," DeMartini said.
Lister, who lives alone, was overwhelmed by the show of support, DeMartini said, and could hardly believe it when they told him there was more to come.
"He said, 'I'm ready for anything now,'" DeMartini said.
But in fact he seemed totally unprepared when they gave him a gift: a 10-month-old Chihuahua named Calypso.
"A big name for a little dog," DeMartini said.
Calypso's manageable size was key, because Lister needs a dog that can fit on his lap, and won't pull him off his feet when they go for a walk. But most importantly, the puppy was chosen to replace a dachshund named Dolly who died six months ago, and was Lister's only companion.
"His text to me that morning would rip your heart out," DeMartini said.
Lister and DeMartini live at opposite ends of Ayer Street, where she often saw him out walking Dolly, before she knew who he was.
DeMartini learned about Lister from another neighbor after the pandemic started, when people were spending more time taking walks.
"We had more of a chance to talk than we normally would have," DeMartini said. "She mentioned that he lives up the street and lives alone."
Because DeMartini loves to cook and bake, she thought about taking him something to eat.
"So I did," she said. "One day I made a bunch of food, and screwed up my courage. I didn't know how he would take it, he might be offended."
Instead he said, "God bless you," and they have gotten together once or twice a week since then, in addition to texting each other every day.
But DeMartini also discovered that, when it came to brightening Lister's day, she could always count on help from his fellow veterans in the American Legion.
That happened after she took doughnuts to Lister one day, then photographed him walking back to his house, and posted the image on Facebook.
Friends who saw the photo said it was apparent from Lister's posture that he needed handrails on his front steps, and someone suggested that DeMartini should reach out to Paul Lewis at the American Legion in Burlington.
She did, on the Friday following this past Veterans Day, and by Monday, Chris Talalas, a Legion member from Woburn, had showed up at Lister's house to measure the steps for railings. On Tuesday, they were installed.
"They have group posts, all the Legion leaders, and when something is needed, that's what they do, they put a post out," DeMartini said.
After telling Lewis how grateful she was for the railings, DeMartini said she hated to ask him for another favor, but wondered if he could help her find a new dog for Lister.
It turned out that Lewis's cousin breeds chihuahuas, so Calypso came housebroken and with all his shots, along with a dog bed, some toys and plenty of dog food.
"Oh my God," Lister said, when they handed him the puppy. "He's beautiful. I can't thank you enough."
When DeMartini texted Lister the next day, to ask how he felt at that moment, he replied: "When I realized they were actually giving this wonderful little guy to me, I was so overwhelmed with emotion that I really couldn't think of any words that can come close to describing it."
For her part, DeMartini was precise in expressing her gratitude for the American Legion members who came to Lister's aid.
"What a great group of people," she said. "Amazing guys."