HAVERHILL — The Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold its annual neighborhood yard sale on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year, the Association will be joined by the Hills Near Hilldale Neighborhood Group. Streets where residents are participating in the Hilldale neighborhood include Willie, Emily, Hanover, and Pine. Streets where residents are participating in the Highlands include Windsor, Highland, Arlington and Chestnut. Multiple sellers will be at Whites Park on Mill Street.
A map of participants will be available on social media (Facebook, Instagram & Craigslist) on Friday, May 12, and will also be sent via email to all neighbors in their neighborhood email lists.
To participate in the yard sale you must obtain a yard sale permit from the city clerk. You can do that online at tinyurl.com/2xy4wkec or in person in the City Clerk’s Office, Room 118, City Hall, 4 Summer St. A permit is $5. The deadline to obtain your permit and be added to the map is Tuesday, May 9.
For more information, contact Highlands representative Kristin Cripps at kcripps2002@yahoo.com, 978-360-7231 or Hilldale representative Tita Antonopoulos at olivedropevents@gmail.com or 978-494-4274. Yard sale signage and flyers will be placed along main streets in the two neighborhoods. Some locations will go beyond 1 p.m. Rain date is Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Talk on old and rare books
HAVERHILL — Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing, will give an in-person and virtual presentation on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 pm at public library, 99 Main St. Gloss will discuss the value of old and rare books.
A rare book specialist and appraiser who is frequently seen on national TV, Gloss talk in part about the history of his historic bookshop (brattlebookshop.com/about), which goes back to circa 1825. A second-generation owner, he will discuss growing up in the book business, show some of his favorite finds while enjoying “the thrill of the hunt,” and explain how he appraises books and manuscripts. Gloss will share fascinating anecdotes about private and institutional collecting as well as guidelines for building and maintaining a significant collection. There is also a Q&A session at the conclusion of his talk. Gloss will also give free verbal appraisals of books participants have on hand or will do so at his shop in Boston at a later scheduled date.
For more information or to reserve your seat, visit haverhillpl.org and click on “Events.”
Talk on Harry “Bucky” Lew, the first Black basketball professional
HAVERHILL — Author Chris Boucher of Lowell will discuss his third and latest book, “The Original Bucky Lew — Basketball’s First Black Professional” on Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the public library. To attend, register at haverhillpl.org under “Events.”
According to the Pro-Basketball Encyclopedia, Harry “Bucky” Lew was 18 when he signed with the Lowell Pawtucketville Athletic Club of the New England Basketball League for the 1902-03 season. Before the start of the 1903-04 season, Lew’s contract was purchased by the Haverhill (Mass) team in the same league.
Boucher says Lew’s most dramatic moment was when the game’s best player, Harry Hough, refused to play against Lew in Haverhill in November 1904. Fortunately, Lew had the support of the fans, his teammates, and ultimately the league. Hough was to be fined and suspended from the league if he refused to play Lew again. The public demonstration of support for Lew was an emotional moment and a big win for racial progress.
Boucher says Lew lived in Lowell, however, he often brought his independent team to Haverhill after the NEBL folded. He last played in Haverhill in 1926, when he was 42, after having a tooth pulled in the city and then playing the full game.
School concerts are free to attend
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Middle School Bands have announced their spring concert series. The concerts are free to attend and are open to the public.
Performances are May 9 at the Hunking School featuring the Hunking/Tilton Upper beginning band, Hunking advanced band, all-city middle school jazz band, guitar ensemble, and the junior and senior Bobcat choruses. May 16 performances are at the Consentino School and feature the Consentino/Silver Hill combined beginning band, Consentino advanced band, all-city middle school jazz band, “Bucketheads” and the Consentino chorus. May 18 performances are in the Haverhill High School auditorium and will feature the Nettle and JG Whittier/Pentucket Lake beginning band, Nettle and Whittier advanced band, and the all-city middle school jazz band.
For more information email lauren.sliva@haverhill-ps.org or matthew.leftin@haverhill-ps.org.
