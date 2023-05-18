DERRY, N.H. — Authorities said a 64-year-old man shot in the head and killed at the Lobster Claw II restaurant was murdered by his nephew.
John Kratz Jr., of Sandown, died of a "gunshot wound to the head" and the manner of death was "homicide," according to an autopsy performed Thursday, according to a joint press release by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Derry Police Chief George Feole.
The deceased man's nephew, John Kratz, 27, of Candia, was charged with the killing at the 4 So. Main St. restaurant on Wednesday night.
Kratz was arraigned Thursday in Rockingham Superior Court on a charge of second green murder for "knowingly causing the death of Mr. Kratz, Jr. by shooting him in the head with a gun," according to the release.
Kratz was held without bail and can request a bail hearing at a later date, Formella said.
A motive for the killing remains unclear.
A social media account for Kratz indicates he is a chef/kitchen manager at Lobster Claw II.
The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg.
Derry police officers responded to the restaurant around 5:48 p.m. on Wednesday. They found Kratz Jr. with a gunshot wound.
Kratz, Jr. was then transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where he was pronounced dead.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.