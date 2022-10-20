HAVERHILL — A Nettle Middle School special education teacher and basketball coach has been placed on unpaid leave following his arrest in New Hampshire, where police charged him with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled drug.
According to the Rockingham Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 4, the Rockingham Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Major Offenders Task Force arrested Travis D. Ducharme, 36, of Raymond, New Hampshire.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta confirmed that Ducharme has been placed on unpaid leave.
Ducharme is listed on the Nettle Middle School website as being a member of the school's Grade 5-8 team.
According to Rockingham Superior Court documents, Ducharme appeared Oct. 11 in Rockingham Superior Court for an evidentiary hearing before Judge Patrick E. Donovan. Ducharme was represented by defense lawyer Joseph S. Plaia.
