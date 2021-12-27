HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a business networking mixer Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tap Restaurant and Brew Pub on Washington Street.
Networking at Orzo Trattoria
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a “Networking at Noon” luncheon event Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood St. Includes a cash bar, soft drinks and your choice of either chicken parmesan, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for future members.
To register, visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.
Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its next annual Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum Jan. 14 from 7:15 to 9:15 a.m. at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St. The event includes a full hot breakfast buffet served at 7:15 a.m.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non members and includes appetizers and beverages and business card drawings for door prizes.
Tenney Class of 1959 plans reunion
METHUEN — The Committee for the Searles-Tenney High Schools Joint Reunion invites members of the Tenney Class of 1959 to attend the 2022 class reunion on Sept. 14 at Michael’s Function Hall in Haverhill. Anyone interested in representing the class, or anyone who has a list of class members may contact Barbara Simonian (bdelcsim@comcast.net) or Sandra Perrault (sgperrault@comcast.net).
Rev. Francis Mawn retires in Lawrence
The parishioners of Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church in Lawrence honored Rev. Francis Mawn, pastor of the Church for the last 15 years with a retirement party in December. He was pastor of St. James Parish in Haverhill for nine years before being transferred to Corpus Christi.
On Feb. 27, a four-alarm fire occurred in the parish rectory while Mawn was home.
He escaped safely without injury. Firefighters were able to save the church which suffered only smoke and water damage but the rectory was almost a total loss. After more than 100 years as a parish to the neighborhood and community, Corpus Christi also retired this month and became Holy Rosary Shrine supported by the Franciscans of the Primitive Observance.