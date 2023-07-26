METHUEN — John Bonanno had just run back into the house after snow blowing his property in March following the storm. Methuen had received around 7 inches. Walking along the front of his house, he saw a big pile of snow that wouldn’t normally build up there, but he didn’t think much of it.
Then he and his wife, Maria, heard a loud noise.
The Bonannos’ white Argilla Road fence was hit by a snowplow, causing around $43,000 in damages, and yet the company, Gomez Landscaping Inc. & Tree Removal, will not pay for the mistake.
“The snow being thrown from the road rolled and damaged the fence,” Bonanno said.
When Bonanno came outside, he didn’t see anyone immediately at his property. He did note, though, to the Department of Public Works that there were two small snowplow trucks and a larger truck. Bonanno said that he was told that the larger truck would have been sent to “push back” snow the small ones could not handle.
In their contract with Methuen, however, Gomez Landscaping only lists five Fords – four F550s and one F750. All are considered commercial dump trucks, as per the contracts and registration forms provided by City Solicitor Kenneth Rossetti.
Gomez Landscaping, based in Dracut, declined to comment after multiple attempts.
“In not so many words, the guy (Gomez) told my wife to ‘F-off,’ that he wasn’t responsible for it,” Bonanno said. “He’s 100% sure it wasn’t his guys.”
Even still, the City of Methuen is not held responsible for any damage that occurred, according to the contract with Gomez Landscaping. The City told Bonanno this verbally and directed him to speak with the snowplowing company.
“The Contractor shall defend, indemnify and hold harmless the City, its agents and employees from and against all claims, damages, losses and expenses including attorney’s fees arising out of or resulting from the performance or work called for under this contract,” paperwork provided by the solicitor stated.
The contract Gomez had with the City of Methuen stated that the company needed a certificate of insurance that must cover snow plowing and removal operations. All vehicles were also required to be insured, and automobiles were liable for up to $100,000 of property damage per accident. That would leave a surplus of around $57,000 for the accident on Bonanno’s property.
The contract goes on to note that this includes the destruction of tangible property loss.
“The contractor shall be responsible for proper utilization of equipment,” the snow and ice removal asset management agreement stated.
The city of Methuen declined to comment, particularly due to the case being under a six-month investigatory period under the Massachusetts Tort Claim Acts, according to Rossetti.
That said, Peter McQuillan, assistant city solicitor, took weeks to respond to Bonanno’s original request. In a letter at the end of April, Bonanno was again told to report to Gomez Landscaping and that the company would have to go through their insurance.
An additional letter from McQuillan in April said that his office determined that an employee of Domingo Rivera that was operating a company truck and plowing snow for the city at that time and on that route caused damage to the fence.
Bonanno also said that the six-month investigation period was not invoked by the solicitor until after Rossetti and McQuillan had heard Gomez Landscaping was resisting the claims.
Now, with the issue continuing for over four months, Bonanno is still looking for a payment to his $43,000 in damages. He said that as a tax payer, he is disappointed his city will not help him fight the issue.
“I’m frustrated with this,” Bonanno said. “It’s all about living in harmony and doing what’s right. We’re looking for a resolution.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.