METHUEN — Since its launch in 2006, Literacy Volunteers of Methuen, an adult literacy program at Nevins Library, has strived to ensure that every adult in the city is able to comprehend the English language.
Grace Spaulding, the library’s literacy coordinator, said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 60 students were enrolling in the program each year.
However, like so many other services, the program was hit very hard by the pandemic and its operating size was reduced to just 20%.
“COVID-19 halted all of our programs, from tutoring to intakes to training, for almost one whole year,” Spaulding said. “The number of tutors and students who were still working together at the beginning of 2021 was down from 60 to about 12.”
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the program has made a remarkable recovery. Spaulding said that prior to 2020, there were 70 students waiting to get into the program. That figure has now climbed to more than 100.
“Since the beginning of 2021, our number of active student-tutor pairs has grown to 35, so we’re at well over half of our pre-pandemic size. This is due to a combination of new tutors and students who have started working together and returning tutors and students coming back to the program,” said Spaulding. “We’re also expanding our services to offer more group instruction and conversation circles, so that people on the waiting list have access to some language immersion and exposure while they wait to be paired with a tutor.”
She said students receive free one-on-one tutoring services and class times are arranged between tutors and their students.
“This is important because traditional literacy classes often come with the barriers of scheduling, cost, performance anxiety and a generic curriculum that doesn’t help individuals accomplish their unique goals,” she said. “We are privileged to be part of a diverse community here in Methuen and equipping our residents with the gift of literacy is invaluable.”
She said that when the program began, assessments had to be outsourced to the Methuen Adult Learning Center. However, that has changed during the past 16 years.
“Now, we have a full-time dedicated staff member and reference librarian, as well as a temporary literacy assistant,” said Spaulding. “We’ve also launched a pilot program learning circle to serve even more learners.”
Spaulding said that prior to starting in the program, every tutor completes an 18-hour training course. Tutors must also be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, be fluent in English and be available for two hours per week.
Anyone interested in becoming a tutor is asked to email LitVolMeth@gmail.com or call 978-686-4080 at ext. 32. Information sessions will be held on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m., Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.
