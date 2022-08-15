METHUEN — The Nevins Memorial Library will hold a “Kick-Off to Kindergarten” event Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required.
The open house helps prepare children and their families for starting off in the Methuen Public Schools. Hear a story, meet Superintendent Brandi Kwong, climb on a school bus and more.
The library’s parking lot could be crowded for this event, so carpooling is recommended. If the lot is full, please use the parking area in front of the Police Department (across the street from the library) or park on High Street.
If your plans change after you register and you won’t be able to come to the program, please call the library’s Children’s Department at 978-686-4080 ext. 26 to cancel your registration so that children on the waiting list can take your place.
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month
HAVERHILL — Throughout August the city is offering free Moderna vaccines plus boosters to adults on Thursdays, Aug. 18 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Department of Public Health sponsors free Moderna and Pfizer vaccine clinics for all ages on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m., also at the Citizens Center.
Families are urged to add COVID-19 vaccination and boosters to their back-to-school checklist with conveniently located vaccine clinics for all ages.
At these DPH clinics, anyone age 6 months and older can get a COVID-19 vaccination, and anyone age 5 and older can get a booster. Appointments are not needed. Vaccination is free and no ID or health insurance is required. A list of clinics can be found at www.mass.gov/KidsClinic.
The CDC recommends that children ages 6 months to 17 years old receive a COVID-19 vaccination and that everyone 5 years and older receive a booster. Two boosters are recommended for anyone who is 50 or older or immunocompromised.
Networking at noon luncheon planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking at noon luncheon Wednesday, Aug. 17, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood St.
Includes soft drinks and your choice of chicken parmesan with pasta, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad. Also a cash bar.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Talk on restorative justice planned
LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center will present a talk on restorative justice Thursday, Aug. 18, at 4:40 p.m. at Lawrence High School, 10-71 North Parish Road. The public is invited.
Speakers in include Jadi Taveras, head of school at the Esperanza Academy, and Quin Gonell, manager of restorative justice for Lawrence High School.
For more information, contact David Hall, associate vice president for external relations at GLFHC at david.hall@glfhc.org or 978-722-2868.
Supervisors of the Checklist to hold voter session
PLAISTOW — The town will hold a half-hour session to correct the voter checklist and accept voter registration applications Tuesday Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Town Clerk’s Office, 145 Main St.
During that time, voters can also change political party affiliation. New voters must provide ID and proof of residence and citizenship. This will be the last day to register before the Sept. 13 primary election.
Lawrence woman appointed to state board
LAWRENCE — Gov. Charlie Baker recently appointed Maria Gonzalez Moeller, CEO of The Community Group in Lawrence, to the Board of Early Education and Care. The Community Group is a private nonprofit agency that develops and manages programs in early education, teacher professional development, elementary school management, and child care resources and referrals.
“We are pleased to appoint Maria to the Board of Early Education and Care,” Baker said. “Maria’s demonstrated commitment to early education programs serving children from low-income households will bring valued experience to the Board.”
“For many years, Maria has worked to strengthen community partnerships and collaborations to expand opportunities for families in Lawrence,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “She is a strong supporter of accessible, high-quality education and care for all children, and we are glad she is willing to serve in this new capacity.”
Born and raised in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, Moeller moved to Louisiana to attend college. After earning her bachelor’s degree in finance and international marketing from Tulane University in New Orleans, she moved to Massachusetts where she received her master’s in business administration from Bentley University in Waltham.
Moeller plans to attend the next EEC Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13.
