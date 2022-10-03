METHUEN — On Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library will hold its first TEDx event.
This free conference will be held in the Great Hall of the library at 305 Broadway in Methuen.
The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme “Making Connections.”
Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.
The purpose of hosting TEDxNevinsLibrary is to help build bridges and address the growing problem of broken connections within ourselves, our community, and the natural world. We have gathered a diverse group of speakers from our community who will speak about their unique take on what “making connections” can mean. Get ready to be inspired and to rethink how, you too, can make these vital connections within yourself, your community, and the world at large.
Speakers at TEDxNevinsLibrary include:
Ilabeshi Aina — Founder of Girls Talk With Tolu, an organization that mentors, inspires, empowers and transforms women to fulfill their purpose. She currently works in Human Resources and is a Certified Professional with the Society for Human Resource Management.
Maurisa Charest — Actress, Playwright, Director, Adjunct Professor of Theater and Communications at Northern Essex Community College.
Christina Frei – Founder of a boutique marketing practice, Innate Marketing Genius, where she helps solo business owners own their voice, market to their strengths, and get the right clients consistently.
Lane Glenn — President of Northern Essex Community College, has been described as an “optimistic thought leader” and is known for his strong advocacy of student achievement, community economic development, and for serving with distinction on many regional and state Higher Education boards.
Michael Gorman — Clinician at Lowell Habit OPCO, Inc and Founder of, The Movement Family, a grassroots program designed for young adults seeking a second chance in life.
Michelle Wax — Entrepreneur in residence at the University of Connecticut and works individually with men and women to help them create amazing relationships that last.
To register for the TEDxNevinsLibrary event, or for more information, visit us online at nevinslibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.