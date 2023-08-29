HAVERHILL — The Moody School will start the new school year with a new accessible playground that was fully grant funded through the district’s Special Education program.
This inclusive preschool, at 59 Margin St., serves children who have physical and intellectual special needs, all of which were considered when selecting this specialized play equipment from KOMPAN Let’s Play.
The Ultimate Funpoint Structure supports sensory and social-emotional development. Children can utilize various features of this structure independently, others require adult support initially to gain access. The following accessible features include turnable optical panels; two-colored turnable rollers; a percussion panel with conga drums, a hang-out pod and an adjustable hammock.
A garden seesaw with bench seating supports the development of social-emotional skills, such as cooperation, turn-taking and cause and effect; a car and house structure supports dramatic play scenarios, social play, and the development of language skills and literacy; and a swing structure supports motor development as well as social, such as cooperation and turn taking. These units are accessible by wheelchair, although adult support will be required initially to gain access to the structure.
The first day of school for children in prekindergarten and kindergarten at Haverhill’s public schools is Tuesday, Sept. 5. Grades 1-12 report on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Visit Moody School online at moody.haverhill-ps.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.