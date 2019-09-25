NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover schools have begun the academic year with several new administrators in top positions.
New principals have taken the reins at the Anne Bradstreet Early Childhood Center and Atkinson Elementary School and a new special education director has been hired.
Greg Landry, longtime principal of Atkinson School, has been named interim director of human resources for the school system. Erin O'Laughlin, who has served as assistant principal at Franklin and then Sargent schools since 2014, has assumed the leadership of Atkinson as interim principal.
Marci Boccuzzi is the new director of special education. From 2011 to 2016, she was the special education coordinator and out-of-district coordinator for the North Andover schools.
Boccuzzi was a special education administrator at Wakefield before Superintendent Gregg Gilligan appointed her to her current position. Twenty-two applicants vied for the job, Gilligan said.
"Ms. Boccuzzi impressed us with her depth and breadth of special education knowledge across all levels," Gilligan said.
Boccuzzi replaces Assistant Superintendent Donna Straight, who was hired as director of the ACCEPT Education Collaborative in Natick.
Tiffany Goddard is the new principal of the Anne Bradstreet Early Childhood Center. She was principal of Community Day Arlington Elementary School in Lawrence before she accepted her current position.
She earned a doctorate in education from Boston University.
"Dr. Goddard's enthusiasm, collaboration skills and experience, including developing a K-1 curriculum, leading professional development, programming for second-language learners and engaging families in the school community has made her our top choice for the ABECC principal," Gilligan said.
Before the hiring of Goddard, the Early Childhood Center was directed by two co-leaders, Judy Rogers and Marylou Connors. Rogers retired while Connors, a veteran educator of younger students, is continuing in her position as director of child development.
Landry led Atkinson School for 12 years before accepting the job of interim director of human resources.
"Mr. Landry has demonstrated his commitment to supporting the faculty and staff of the North Andover public schools by stepping into this role to strengthen our district leadership," Gilligan said. "He will continue to develop a customer-service-oriented, comprehensive human resources department. His two decades of educational leadership experience will benefit our central office leadership team and school community."
Ellen Peters has replaced O'Laughlin as assistant principal of Sargent Elementary School. Peters was a lead teacher at Franklin Elementary School before she was reassigned to Sargent.