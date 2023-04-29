LAWRENCE — Demolition supervisor Billy McElroy points up to one of the remaining engraved tablets.
It’s embedded in the brickwork high on the 100-year-old Francis M. Leahy Elementary School.
It reads: “God hath made of one blood all nations of men and we are his children brothers and sisters all.”
McElroy’s crew will cut, pluck and lower this quote-bearing tablet just as they have a dozen masonry plaques and other Leahy relics.
In June, excavators will knock the brick building from its concrete foundation and reduce the three stories to rubble, a dusty pile of masonry and splintered wood, says McElroy, of Local Building Wreckers Union 1421, working for contractor Costello Dismantling Co.
Meanwhile, the stored antique tablets, scrolls, mini-spires, shield emblems and such, identified by the Lawrence Historical Commission, are to be re-enlisted, or, rather, re-installed in the new $103.7 million Leahy School — to open on the same site for the 2025-26 school year.
The preservation of these artifacts from the English Gothic Revival building will keep the Leahy’s memories and quoted virtues alive for future students, teachers and citizens, says David Meehan, a historical commission member and retired Lawrence High school art teacher.
“The quotes that are displayed on the exterior of the building still resonate today,” said Meehan, on a visit to the site earlier this month.
Jonas Stundzia, the historical commission chairman, says the objects, symbols and words are a memorial to patriotism and a monument to Francis M. Leahy
“The quotes are universal concepts that apply to all generations,” said Stundzia, who attended the Leahy and lives nearby.
His grandfather, Antanas Stundzia, was a member of the Lithuanian Men’s Society of St. Lawrence, which owned the land on which the Leahy was built. The group had bought it in 1911 for $24,000 with an eye to building a church on it. Instead they sold it to the city in 1918 and used proceeds to build their parish.
Over the years generations of Lawrence students have bounced balls, played tag and hopscotched across the painted map of America on the Erving Avenue school’s playground.
The youth have answered school bells and climbed the entrance’s granite steps.
Tens of thousands of kids have heard their names called daily at attendance by hundreds of teachers including Mrs. Anderson, Miss DeLaney, Mrs. Jackson, Ms. Leonard, Mrs. McQuade, Mrs. Scott, Mrs. Slipp and Mrs. Zawadski.
Amita Kiley remembers in 1996 singing her ABCs and sitting in a circle to learn from puppets in kindergarten with Mrs. Sanderson. The next year her first-grade teacher was Mrs. Lawlor, who was so funny and always had a candy basket on her desk to reward children whose desks were in the “neatest row” at the end of the day.
“I also remember she once pulled a piece of lint from her sweater and as it fell slowly to the floor she made a whistling sound and then a BOOM when it landed,” said Kiley, collections manager at the Lawrence History Center.
While many people will lament Leahy’s absence, many also look forward to a new building that will better serve students.
The old school’s roof leaked, said Patricia Mariano, chair of the Lawrence Alliance for Education Board and principal of Leahy from 2001-2011, as well as a district employee for 40 years from teaching to administration
Custodians set buckets to catch the rain. The school had no gym, cafeteria, library, computer lab, art room or music room.
Hazardous materials including lead pipes, asbestos insulation and oil in tanks are being removed by crews, as well, said Steve Boucher, of Atlantic Construction and Management, project manager for the school district.
School funding was a challenge.
In 2020 the district applied for state funding from Massachusetts School Building Authority for the new school, estimated at $103.7 million. MSBA would pay 60% leaving about $43 million as the city’s responsibility.
The City Council placed the question on the ballot for a Prop 2 1/2 override and it was defeated — Yes 4758, No 4967, Blank 1969.
In November 2021, with the city at risk of losing the state funding, new Mayor Brian DePena committed American Rescue Plan Act money for the required match, Mariano said.
The school closed at the end of the last school year and its 380 students in grades 1-5 moved to the Leahy’s temporary home at 1 Parker St.
The historical commission, whose two other members are Kate Hernandez and Lunara Devers, was able to salvage the Leahy pieces by way of the Demolition Delay ordinance, available cities and towns throughout the commonwealth. It allows for the commission to review buildings proposed for demolition that are older than 75 years.
The Lawrence commission also identified several items inside the school including a bas relief casting of a scene from antiquity.
The commission was pleasantly surprised to learn that the demo crew could save the quote tablets.
“I was hoping we could reproduce the words,” Meehan said. “Then they said, ‘Oh no we can take those whole slabs out.”
