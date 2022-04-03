METHUEN — New Balance has kept its word and then some. The Boston-based running shoe company originally committed to hiring 60 workers over five years at its new factory in Methuen, while adding 15 employees from a factory in Brighton that they closed in 2019.
But since opening at 596 Lowell St. in January, New Balance has hired 90 people at the facility, and plans to hire 100 more by the end of 2022.
“We will more than double the number of head count,” said Amy Dow, director of public relations and government affairs at New Balance.
This increase in hiring has been driven by a steep rise in demand for New Balance products that began during the pandemic.
“About mid-2020, after that whole stay-at-home order went into effect, people started to spend significantly on footwear and apparel, in particular in the comfortable atmosphere they were in,” said Dave Wheeler, chief operation officer at New Balance. “Our brand became super hot. The demand for Made in U.S. footwear really escalated. At that point, we decided we needed more capacity.”
New Balance purchased the 80,000-square-foot building in Methuen for $8 million in July of 2019 from Brooks Properties of Salem, N.H. The building was constructed in 2000, but had been sitting empty for nearly six years, said John Wilson, director of economic and community development in Methuen.
The company bought the property with help from $900,000 in tax credits from the state’s Economic Assistance Development Council, while Methuen provided $272,000 in property tax relief. The city also made a zoning change that allowed manufacturing to continue at the site.
To date, New Balance has spent $20 million renovating the property, which is the first new manufacturing plant that they have built in 20 years. Methuen joins five other factories in Massachusetts and Maine in which the company maintains domestic production, rather than shipping jobs abroad.
Originally, the company intended to install “pilot operations” for a “Factory of the Future” at 596 Lowell St., which would have opened in spring 2020 with a mix of traditional and innovative footwear manufacturing, a representative told members of the Community Development Board in April 2019.
But those plans were delayed by the pandemic, and changed dramatically before the factory opened in January in order that they could meet the rise in consumer demand.
The Methuen building was the “perfect manufacturing environment,” Wheeler said. “So we pivoted to retrofitting it for conventional footwear production, but at the same time, included some automated equipment we had been innovating.”
The factory makes the company’s 990v5 model running shoes, and is currently producing about half as much footwear as the Lawrence factory, Wheeler said, but he expects that eventually they will make more than another nearby manufacturing plant that has been operated in Lawrence for decades.
That’s because New Balance plans to introduce three more “value streams,” or streamlined production processes, to the two that are currently operating in Methuen, while also adding a second shift.
“Two (shifts) can be challenging, just getting the hours,” Wheeler said. “But leveraging and getting the most out of our capital investment there, that’s the right path to go.”
Whatever tasks assigned to the Methuen factory, it was important to build it in the Merrimack Valley, close to suppliers of components and materials that include Dela Inc. in Haverhill, Emtex in Danvers and Haartz in Acton.
Cutting down on the amount of fuel it takes to carry components to the factory saves money and reduces the company’s carbon imprint, while also allowing New Balance to be “more agile,” Wheeler said.
“As our demand changes, whether it’s colorways or different models, having our suppliers within driving distance allows us to pivot a lot quicker than if it was offshore,” he said.
The supply chain problems suffered by other companies during the pandemic have underlined the wisdom in this approach. Quick access to materials shortens the amount of “lead time” it takes to make a shoe and get it to customers, which translates into greater efficiency at every level of production and supply.
But the technological innovations that New Balance had originally planned to install in its “Factory of the Future” are also key to agile operations, which is why those plans haven’t been abandoned.
“When you think about the dynamics of what’s happening in the supply chain, whether it’s transportation costs or labor expenses all escalating, focusing on innovation has never been greater for us,” Wheeler said. “We have to be able to produce more and more footwear in a semi-automated way. In fact, even in a conventional line, we’re working hard to replace some of the repetitive motion work. That is being done so we can keep our costs in line and grow volume with the same, or less of an increase, in head count.”
Along with automated and semi-automated machines, New Balance is experimenting with 3-D printing and has a small “printer farm” in its Lawrence factory, Wheeler said, although the technology is not currently used in large-scale production.
But whatever lies in store, the new factory in Methuen will continue to rely on local workers to make running shoes.
In the agreement that New Balance signed with Methuen, the company said it will use “its best efforts” to ensure that “at least 30%” of new hires are from the city, and to make sure that the rest come from the Merrimack Valley or Eastern Massachusetts.
New Balance also committed to working with Methuen High School and Greater Lawrence Technical School to develop educational projects, which may include “sharing its research and development expertise with selected students.”
That’s the kind of future that Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, was celebrating when she spoke at an event that New Balance held at the Methuen factory last week.
“The opening of New Balance’s facility here in Methuen is a signal to folks across the Merrimack Valley that good-paying domestic manufacturing jobs aren’t just a thing of the past,” she said.
