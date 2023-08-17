LONDONDERRY — New Balance will receive generous tax breaks for a decade as part of a deal to build its newest footwear factory in Londonderry.
Town councilors voted on Monday to accept a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement in partnership with New Hampshire’s Business Finance Authority (BFA), instead of requiring New Balance to apply for the town’s newly adopted Commercial and Industrial Property Tax Incentive Program.
Town Manager Michael Malaguti said at the meeting that New Balance would be receiving identical breaks with either program. By going the BFA route, New Balance had to negotiate a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement with the town.
In the first two years of the program, while construction is under way, New Balance will see a 5% reduction in municipal taxes and a 10% reduction in local education taxes. It will pay the full amount on state education and county taxes.
“In years one and two, New Balance will pay the equivalent of the local municipal and education tax on the improved value of the property, but will receive an incentive that will reduce this amount by 5% and 10%,” Malaguti said.
In year three, when construction is complete, New Balance will receive a 50% reduction, which will decline by 5% each year until the company will pay full tax after 10 years.
Malaguti said the deal finalizes New Balance’s commitment to Londonderry and offers incentives only on new value New Balance is adding to the tax base.
During the public comment section, Ann Chiampa, a member of the Londonderry Planning Board, raised concerns over whether this would send a message to big businesses about the town being overly generous with tax breaks.
“This is not the opening of the floodgates,” Malaguti said. “We do PILOTs for very specific taxpayers, like non-profits or governmental actors that are exempt from taxation.”
Chair John Farrell explained it as a way to protect the town from organizations like non-profit hospitals that might build several different buildings on different town properties. This program would actually be a safeguard for the town.
“When we enter into pilot agreements, what we’re looking to do is make sure that we can pay for the services we’re going to have to provide,” said Farrell.
The new, $60-million factory to be built at 55 Pettengill Road was approved by the Planning Board in early July. It will be approximately 102,000-square-feet, with 80,000 dedicated to the factory floor, the rest for facility management and operation offices.
The first phase of the factory will bring 250 jobs to Londonderry. The second phase will expand the property to 100,000-square-feet and add another 200 jobs.
The project is being financed in partnership with the BFA, which is working with New Balance to secure a bond of up to $72.5 million. The BFA will use state-backed bonds to construct the new facility and lease it to New Balance, which will eventually purchase the building through a lease-to-own program.
