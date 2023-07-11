LAWRENCE — A Reading Cooperative Bank branch, in a new building with dozens of apartments above, is opening this summer at Canal and Union streets, one of the city’s busiest intersections.
RCB recently held a block party and ribbon cutting ceremony at 215 Canal St., where its first-floor bank branch is located. Thirty one- two- and three-bedroom apartment rentals sit on the four floors above.
The 45,000-square-foot building was built by local developers Luis and Juan Yepez in a parking lot previously covered with pavement, they said.
The units feature high-quality insulation for efficiency and quietness in a building located close to Interstate 495 and the McGovern Center, where the commuter rail train station is located, the brothers said.
The building has an excellent view of the historical Ayer Mill Clock Tower and a rooftop garden is planned, officials said.
A Reading Cooperative bank spokesperson said the branch at 215 Canal St. was five years in the making. It will feature extended evening hours and check cashing even for those who don’t have accounts with RCB.
“As an institution deeply committed to empowering local communities through financial inclusivity, this branch is a significant milestone for RCB,” bank officials said in a statement.
“Lawrence has long been a city brimming with vitality and potential, yet underserved by the banking sector. Five years ago, RCB embarked on a mission to transform financial services in Lawrence through community-centric innovation. The RCB team created deep relationships with community leaders and members to understand their vision for banking,” the statement reads.
RCB officials said “these relationships and insights forged a strategy to build a bank that truly reflects and caters to the community’s needs, ensuring that accessibility and inclusivity are prioritized to ensure that all residents have equal access to RCB’s services and the opportunity to obtain credit and improve their quality of life.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, RCB officials said they distributed “two thirds of their total PPP loans to Lawrence business owners, all of which have been forgiven.”
Bell Tower Commercial Real Estate Group, which has an office nearby at 60 Island St., is the development’s project manager and will offer rental opportunities early this fall.
“From concept to completion, we are so excited and proud to see this transformative project for (Lawrence) come to life, with Reading Cooperative Bank being the anchor. What a team effort, from Yepez Properties to City leaders, Serrano and Serrano Construction, Tom Chiudina of NES Group Architects and many others,” Bell Tower officials said in a tweet on social media.
