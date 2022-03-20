HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini’s grandfather Augusto “Gus” Fiorentini left his native Italy in 1907, settled in Haverhill, and went on to achieve the American dream.
He married Angelina Cippola of Lawrence, they raised five children, and “Gus” as his family called him, worked in Haverhill’s shoe industry but during a work strike he left for a job at a downtown Merrimack Street meat market.
He worked his way up, saved his money, and in the 1920s opened “Gus’s Market” at 2 Washington St., which he operated until the mid-1950s. The storefront later became the Haverhill Music Centre, which closed its doors in 2012.
The Tap Brewing Co. on Washington Street is known for naming its beers after local people and places.
Its beers include Whittier White, a Belgian ale named after local poet and abolitionist John Greenleaf Whitter; “12 Sons,” a double IPA, honoring the 12 settlers from Newbury who founded Haverhill in 1640; “Leather Lips,” a hoppy American IPA that is a tribute to the city’s former shoe industry, and a vanilla porter called Kimball Tavern, a type of beer that was popular in the 1700s and once served at the tavern, which was located in a building that still exists in Bradford Square.
“We also have a New England IPA, which is a tribute to the Merrimack Valley,” said Jason Barnum, a Haverhill native and head brewer for the Tap.
Barnum saw it fitting to name his latest beer after Augusto Fiorentini, whose market was on the same downtown street as the Tap.
“As a professional brewer I love the style of Italian pilsners so I came up with a recipe and needed a name,” Barnum said. “Augusto is a great name for a beer and a fitting tribute that ties into the city’s history and the mayor’s grandfather, who lived the American dream and his grandson became a 10-term mayor. It’s a great story.”
The mayor said that as a boy, he often visited Gus’s Market, where he would be given small tasks such as stamping the prices on items for sale.
“Gus liked vermouth and wine, but I’m sure he’d be incredibly honored by this,” Fiorentini said, recalling that his grandfather talked about Italy all the time. “He’d tell me about his home town of Palestrina, which is about 25 miles east of Rome.”
Fiorentini said he doesn’t usually drink beer but that he made an exception and declared it to be “excellent.”
“I don’t know if my grandfather would approve of my politics as he was a conservative businessman,” Fiorentini said. “He really did not care about party affiliations. He’d just vote Italian.”
Barnum said his Augusto pilsner has its roots in the Italian style beers that in recent years have become popular in America.
“A lot of brewers like to drink pilsners and pale lagers as they are easy drinking beers with a lot of flavor,” Barnum said. “Augusto is based on a German malt and a newer style German hops that are more fruity and floral.”
Any of the Tap’s 12 beers that are currently on draft can be ordered “to go” in 32 ounce sealable cans called “Crowlers.”
“It’s been on tap for a few weeks now and will be around for a month of so as we made a big batch,” Barnum said. “I really love it and I’d definitely make it again.”
Barnum said the Tap has been a part of Haverhill’s history since 1897.
“James M. Hickey opened his Shoe and Leather Exchange restaurant in the same space and advertised it as the best restaurant in the city,” he said. “It was renamed The Tap in 1933 and we’re still using the same bar.”