HAVERHILL — Residents of AHEPA 39 Senior Apartments on Buttonwoods Avenue say a new agreement that provides bus transportation should suit their needs unless there is a change in demand.
Officials with MeVa, formerly the Merrimack Valley Regional Transportation Authority, said they plan to meet with residents on Monday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 a.m. to introduce the new bus service, called "The Buttonwoods Express," and introduce a new MeVa mini bus on the route's inauguration.
Residents were informed this past summer that MeVA was canceling the bus route that had been servicing AHEPA for more than 25 years.
They told MeVA officials that they wanted a return of the daily bus stop in front of their building and enlisted the support of the mayor and several City Council members to assist in negotiations for a new route.
Possible solutions were discussed at an Oct. 31 meeting at AHEPA.
Mayor James Fiorentini along with City Council members Melinda Barrett, Tom Sullivan and Joseph Bevilacqua, AHEPA 39 Property Manager Irene Rhodes, and Resident Services Coordinator Lucinda Nolet asked MeVA Administrator Noah Berger to reinstate the AHEPA stop.
Fiorentini said that no matter the size of the vehicle, he wanted to see a stop there and that a new bus stop MeVA installed on River Street near the bottom of steep Buttonwoods Avenue would not serve the needs of AHEPA residents.
AHEPA officials said no decisions would be made until the results of a survey that was distributed to residents were evaluated and discussed.
Berger had previously informed residents that in place of their bus route, his organization set up a bus stop on Water Street that serves Groveland for the first time.
Residents balked at the idea saying Buttonwoods Avenue was too steep a hill for them to walk up and down, especially if carrying groceries, and that it would be too dangerous for them to cross busy Water Street to reach the new bus stop.
The average age of residents at AHEPA is just over 75.
AHEPA Resident Services Coordinator Lucinda Nolet told Berger that residents surveyed wanted to see a return of their former long-time route noting it was the most convenient for them to shop and for other reasons.
"Since this does not appear to be a doable option, residents agree that scheduling two days a week to drive residents to RiversEdge Plaza for shopping and errands would be helpful," she told Berger.
Berger recently offered AHEPA a new "Buttonwoods Express" mini bus that will run Mondays and Thursdays, leaving AHEPA at 10:30 a.m. for a 10:45 a.m. arrival at RiversEdge Plaza with pickup at the Market Basket in the plaza at 11:30 a.m. for an 11:45 a.m. arrival back at AHEPA.
Berger had initially suggested a two hour wait before being picked up from the plaza, but Nolet convinced him to reduce it to an hour or less.
She told Berger there is no place for residents to wait for rides and that giving them 45 minutes to shop should serve their needs.
"After being in the parking lot at RiversEdge and seeing how difficult it would be to navigate walking to Dunkin' Donuts where there is seating, I am strongly suggesting the time stated," she said. "I think the new stop will work fine, and we'll work with this for now and see what happens."
Fiorentini said the new stop at AHEPA is a "step in the right direction."
"If they're happy then I'm happy, but in no way would I support having residents walk up and down Buttonwoods Avenue to reach the new Water Street bus stop," Fiorentini said.
Residents also have the option of calling MeVA to arrange for free EZ-Trans trips to doctors appointments, shopping or for other reasons.
"I appreciate that we can agree on this schedule," Nolet told Berger. "I am also thankful that the bus stop on Water Street has been improved with pedestrian signs to alert motorists. And the sidewalks at the bottom of Buttonwoods Avenue have been repaired."
