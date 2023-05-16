LAWRENCE — A new Chase bank branch is opening at 21 Lawrence St.
This is the first Chase bank branch in the city. An opening celebration is planned Tuesday with local politicians and businesspeople.
“We’ve long viewed Lawrence as a place we wanted to be,” said Sobeida Batista, branch manager, in a press release.
“We look forward to building new relationships and helping our customers during life’s most important moments, like opening their first savings account, buying their first home or planning for retirement,” Batista said.
Ten Lawrence residents were hired at the branch. They are all making $18 per hour or more, according to officials.
“We have a fantastic team of bankers here in Lawrence who are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers,” said Batista. “We want to be where our customers live and work which is why we’re excited to be growing our presence here.”
The 3,000-square-foot location features modern, bright designs with comfortable meeting areas and state-of-the-art banking technology.
“A dedicated Chase Private Client team will provide premium banking services, personalized attention and access to the expertise and investment capabilities of J.P. Morgan to help families reach their most important goals. Customers may also meet with financial and home lending advisors and business banking relationship managers,” according to the press release.
The new branch in Lawrence expands Chase’s retail and business banking in Massachusetts, where the firm serves more than 1.1 million customers and nearly 50,000 business clients. The firm opened its first branch in Massachusetts in 2018 in Boston and now has 43 across the state including Revere, Lynn and Peabody, according to the release.
“When Chase enters a community, we bring the resources of a global institution with a focus on local solutions,” said Roxann Cooke, Regional Director for JPMorgan Chase’s Consumer Bank in New England.
“In addition to going above and beyond to serve our customers, we are going to engage and collaborate with our neighbors to create more equitable economic growth here in Lawrence,” Cooke said.
