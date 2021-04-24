WENHAM — One after one, the members of the search committee called Michael D. Hammond “a unifier.”
Hammond was announced on Thursday as Gordon College’s ninth president, replacing Michael Lindsay, who is leaving to take over at Taylor University in Indiana — the school where Hammond currently serves as provost and executive vice president.
In fact, when the two Michaels first met, they believed they would be working side-by-side, Hammond told a crowd of faculty, trustees and students during a formal introduction at the Wenham campus Thursday afternoon.
“What’s invigorating is to know that we will be colleagues,” joined in the same mission of Christian higher education, Hammond said.
Not that he wasn’t ready with a few quips, saying people have already asked if “this is like some crazy sports trade, are we throwing in a tenured faculty member to be named later?”
And, “You’ve heard of a mic drop? This is a ‘Mike swap.’”
The selection processes were completely separate — and up until the end, confidential, officials say. It was simply coincidence that the two men share that connection to Taylor, where Hammond earned his undergraduate degree before receiving a master’s degree at Wheaton College in Illinois and his doctorate at the University of Arkansas.
Hammond was one of 70 candidates for the job, chosen after a seven-month search.
All kidding aside, Hammond is passionate about Christian education.
“Part of what motivates me to serve in leadership in higher education is to be able to give back and being able to invest in an endeavor that makes a difference in so many lives,” Hammond told the crowd.
Hammond also introduced his wife Jennifer and their six children, who range in age from 14 to 21.
“I wouldn’t be here without the support of my wife,” Hammond said, calling her a “sweet spirit,” and his best friend.
“She mobilized eight of us to get on a plane at 2:30 in the morning in an Indiana blizzard,” he said.
“Christian higher education stands today on the precipice of great change,” said Hammond. As schools look beyond the pandemic, there is a realization now that college will not be the same.
Colleges will face challenges with declining enrollment and with philosophical disagreements over their role.
“I am undaunted in my belief that the Christian liberal arts as found at Gordon College has an important place in the grand design of the church in the world,” said Hammond. “I’m excited and joyful to be called to lead Gordon College.”
Hammond said he draws on his faith, citing the passage in the Gospel of Matthew in which Jesus was asked the greatest commandment: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it, You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
“In a world marked by incivility, conflict, materialism and discrimination, we aspire to fulfill the rule of grace which calls us to the way of love,” said Hammond. Love “compels us to work through our differences.”
Like Gordon College, which continues dealing with the fallout of a decision by outgoing president Lindsay to sign onto a letter asking then-President Barack Obama to carve a religious exception into a policy barring federal contract holders from discriminating based on gender identity or sexual orientation, Taylor University has faced disagreements on campus, including controversy over the school’s invitation to then-Vice President Mike Pence to speak there.
Hammond said his first goal will be to connect with the faculty and staff to learn “what it is that draws them to serve here. I want to get to know the students, what it is that they would say are the biggest dreams they would hold for their college experience.”
Gordon is not the only school facing challenges. At Christian schools, “there is always going to be a sense of fidelity to those things that we hold dear, and sometimes that leads to interesting conversations. That is not unique to Gordon. They’re everywhere across Christian higher education.”
“In every situation I’ve been involved with my instinct is to try to connect personally,” Hammond said. If someone is really opposed to a certain idea, it doesn’t mean I’m defending that idea. It’s just a matter of trying to get the community to function well.”
“My desire as a leader should be to help them have a voice and to listen to their voice,” said Hammond. “I don’t think there’s anything revolutionary about that. Sometimes you just swallow your pride and be willing to have those kinds of conversations.”
Hammond, who is a historian, is also a scholar of the civil rights movement and the role of faith leaders in that struggle.
But he is also a baseball fan — something he brings to the lecture hall, using the history of baseball to teach American history.
“The story of baseball has such rich themes of race, of class, of labor disputes in American life,” said Hammond.