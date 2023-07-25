HAVERHILL — The dilapidated concession stand at Haverhill stadium has been demolished to make way for a new one, which could be open in time for the fall sports season.
About a dozen members of the incoming Hillie varsity squad arrived at the stadium Tuesday morning along with their coach Rob Pike and assistant coach Benny Scovotti.
They pitched in to help Haverhill High School alumnus and parent William Bourque tear down old wooden panels that formed the façade of the old concession stand and also helped him remove a Coca Cola refrigerator. Work on the project is expected to begin next week.
Incoming senior Nick Wilson said he was happy to be part of the preparations needed to introduce a new concession stand at the stadium.
"It will be pretty cool to have a really professional looking stand for fans to buy food and other items at games," Wilson said. "This is our field and we want to treat it with respect."
To provide an improved location for storage and where spectators of various sports can grab a quick snack, refreshment or purchase Hillie merchandise during Haverhill High School sporting events, Bourque has been raising money to rebuild the stand that is beneath the bleachers, just inside of Gobbi’s Gate.
“I want this to be for all Haverhill sports teams that use the stadium and I’m working with the football Booster Club on this,” said Bourque, a member of Haverhill High's Class of 1980 who is working with a cadre of volunteers on the project. "This will be for everybody."
His son Jake, 16, who is entering his junior year at Haverhill High and a member of the varsity football team, and son Max, 19, who played football at Haverhill High and is entering his sophomore year at American International College in Springfield and is on their football team.
Coach Pike said he is excited at the prospect of having a new, modern concession stand.
"It's all about having a professional, good-looking stand to go with one of the best football stadiums in New England," Pike said.
Scovotti said he remembers a time in the mid-70s when he played football at the stadium and there were two concession stands in operation.
"Anything we can do to get people excited and get behind the team is a good thing," he said. "It's an awesome place and I hope we can return to filling the stands on Friday nights."
A member of Haverhill High’s Class of 1980 who played football for his four years, Bourque has almost all of the resources he needs to build a concrete concession stand with a roll down aluminum front door, a steel entry door, and amenities such as hand-washing sinks that are required by the board of health.
Bourque said he recruited his friends, including a licensed plumber and electrician, the same mason who did work on the Ernie DiBurro Clubhouse at the stadium, and a contractor supervisor he’s also friends with, all of whom he said are donating their labor to the project.
Bourque donated a $2,000 video security system to the project plus $1,000.
“We've also raised $13,100 in other donations from individuals, families and local businesses that will cover the cost of construction materials while the mason is being paid for by Dick Early Jr." he said. "The money that was donated will pay for construction materials, electrical and plumbing fixtures, stainless steel service tables and a three-bay handwashing sink. We're currently looking for one or two good used refrigerators so booster clubs don't have to lug bags of ice and coolers."
Bourque received permission to build a new stand from the Stadium Commission and was ordered to work closely with Athletic Director Tom O’Brien and Stephen Dorrance, director of school facilities, as well as the city's building inspectors.
Donations to Bourque’s project can be made at the TD Bank at 153 Merrimack St., or by check to William Bourque, 201 Lake St., Haverhill, MA 01832.
