HAVERHILL — North Essex Community College will have a new face on campus this school year, and it’s not an incoming freshman.
Jason Arey, chosen after a nationwide search, will start as the new dean of students on Aug. 2.
Arey comes to Northern Essex with 20 years of student affairs experience, including seven years as a dean of student at two local community colleges, according to Provost Paul Beaudin
“His respect for students and the transformative role that community colleges have to play in the lives of students impressed the search committee very much,” Beaudin said.
Arey has a Bachelor of Arts in communications from the University of New Hampshire and a Masters of Science in adult and higher education from the University of Southern Maine.
“I participated in intramurals, athletics, hall government and student activities,” Arey said. “From there I became a leader on campus as a resident assistant.”
Straight from UNH, Arey started working in the insurance field but found it wasn’t for him.
“After some soul searching and thinking back on my past experiences, I realized I wanted to work in a college environment,” Arey said. “So I decided to pursue my master’s degree and work as a hall director.”
Arey’s resume includes five years as the dean of students at York Community College in Wells, Maine; two years as the associate vice president of student affairs at Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H.; and 11 years as associate and assistant director of residential life at the University of Southern Maine.
“Helping college students achieve their individual academic goals is both professionally challenging and rewarding,” Arey said.
Most recently, Arey served as the employee relations manager for the City of South Portland.
Arey will oversee a variety of student support services at NECC, including counseling and psychological services, veterans and military services, student life, student government association and the care and concern outreach team.
Arey said students can expect him to listen to their concerns as well as advocate for their needs.
“It’s not enough to just say you have an open-door policy. You must meet students where they are at,” he said in a statement. “I plan on doing a lot of listening in my first few months on the job. I want to know what works well for students, what is missing and what may need some improvement.”
The dean of students is also responsible for oversight and development of extracurricular and student retention activities at the college.
“I think the dean of students position is unique because you wear so many hats,” Arey said.
“You are a counselor, advocate, cheerleader, disciplinarian, educator and coach. My job is to create an atmosphere where all students feel welcomed, included and supported so they can pursue their individual academic goals.”
