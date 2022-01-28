NORTH ANDOVER — It isn’t often that a town department doubles in size overnight.
But that’s what happened at North Andover’s Community Support Services Department in November, when they used an American Rescue Plan grant to hire Crystal Clunie as a case manager.
The department, which connects people in need with social services, has been increasingly busy since its founding in September 2018.
“It was at the time that a lot of municipalities and police departments were responding to the opioid epidemic, and that was the initial catalyst,” said Deanna Lima, coordinator of Community Support Services. “But I think North Andover recognized there was a need for support in the community beyond just the opioid epidemic.”
Some of the groups that Lima has been concerned with, prior to Clunie’s arrival, include students in the public school system and senior citizens. The latter often need assistance when they are struggling to live on their own, and have sought help during the pandemic with basic needs like food.
“That’s another huge demographic that we work with, and that was surprising to me, and I think to a lot of people who were involved with the creation of this position, is how many seniors had such significant needs,” said Lima, who lives in Methuen.
She has worked extensively on adolescent addiction in the past, and hopes to form a “psycho-educational group” in North Andover for teens and young adults who are struggling with transitions between high school and college, as well as to the world beyond.
“The other demographic is the kids who started school in a pandemic, and are now going to be learning that school isn’t remote,” Lima said.
Lima has a master’s degree in community psychology and taught at UMass Lowell and Middlesex Community College for 12 years, in addition to working at the Lawrence Methuen Community Coalition and at “what was then called Lahey Health Behavioral Services.”
Her approach is to help individuals by empowering the communities where they live, for instance by organizing addiction prevention and education programs, but she also works closely with the police and fire departments on particular cases.
“In this department, our goal is to stabilize individuals in crisis, that’s the main priority, then get them support over the long time,” she said. “We’re not here to be somebody’s therapist. We’re here to stabilize them and connect them with services.”
Hiring Clunie, who worked for Lima as an intern before leaving to get a master’s degree in social work at Salem State, streamlines that process.
“After Deanna handles the crisis part of the stuff, I’ll do case management, connecting people with resources as she continues to work the more urgent cases,” Clunie said.
A Methuen native, Clunie also gained valuable experience working for North Andover’s Veteran Services from 2016 to 2020, where she connected clients with food pantries and helped to set up a voucher program at the farmers market.
“A big part of it is, they’re unaware of the services out there, and a lot of seniors feel they don’t want to take up the space for someone else,” she said. “There’s a lot of conversations that go with, ‘These resources are provided to you, you should take advantage of them.’”
Lima reports to deputy town manager Denise Casey, and at first had an office in Town Hall. But following several conversations, she and Clunie now work at the police station, where many of their cases originate.
It was the police who lobbied to have the Community Support Services department created, ahead of a national trend for connecting social service workers with police departments, said Detective Lieutenant Eric Foulds.
“While police do receive training dealing with people with mental illness, we are not professionals in this area,” Foulds said. “Deanna and Crystal have the advanced training and knowledge to assist people and families impacted by mental illness and substance use disorder far better than the police could.”
Lima said there was initial concern whether people would be comfortable reaching out to the police department with personal matters, but the affiliation has worked well.
Along with helping those who have mental health or addiction issues, she and Clunie assist people who may be distressed by the sudden death of a loved one, or with disruptions caused by a medical problem.
“Police and fire make referrals, and when they come back from a call, they’re able to come right into the office and say, this is what happened, you need to follow up,” Lima said. “Even when they’re on a call, they’re able to call and have me go right to the scene, if that’s something appropriate for me to respond to.”
They have even opened a second office at the fire department, where Clunie will visit weekly, and are talking with the library about holding hours there as well, Lima said.
“The week I started was the week of the gas explosions, and then the pandemic happened,” she said. “There’s been so much turmoil, and what we came to see was, there were different barriers that we didn’t recognize to people accessing these types of services.”