LAWRENCE — Central Catholic High School announced it has named Taylor Sacco of Haverhill as its new Director of Admissions, effective July 1.
Sacco, a seasoned Raider, graduated from Central Catholic in 2016 and from the University New Hampshire in 2019 then started working at Central’s campus in November 2019 as an Admissions Associate. In June 2020, she became the Assistant Director of Admissions and in July 2022, she was promoted to Associate Director of Admissions.
As Director of Admissions, Sacco will lead Central Catholic’s overall student student recruitment and enrollment management program.
“I believe in the value of a Marist, Catholic education with every fiber of my being,” she said. “At Central Catholic, we’ve been educating the whole person for college and for life for 89 years. As the Director of Admissions, I am eager to serve in this special role, securing the future of our school for many years to come. I can’t wait to take on this challenge with enthusiasm and pride.”
Sacco takes over for former Director of Admissions, Christopher Merrill, ’89, who will now be serving as Central Catholic’s Director of Strategic Communications.
In her new role, Sacco will be managing the CCHS application process beginning Sept. 1, as well as planning, organizing and hosting a variety of admissions events including open house on Oct. 29, and the Raider for a Day shadow program. She will work closely with the CCHS Administration, faculty and staff to assist prospective families come to know the CCHS community.
In addition to her admissions duties, Taylor serves as the moderator of the Student Ambassador program, which allows her to work closely with dedicated CCHS students on a daily basis. She is also involved with Student Council, Camp Champagnat, Visions Coffeehouse, and Campus Ministry Retreats.
Cultural Institute donates toysLAWRENCE — The Massachusetts Cultural Institute of Puerto Rico recently donated toys and games to the Lawrence Administrative Support Staff Union of the Lawrence Public Schools for their children and grandchildren.
“It’s always our pleasure to support and thank members of educational institutions that care for our youth in every possible way,” said Jose Davila, Cultural Institute of Puerto Rico President. “Without their tireless labor, it would be even more difficult for our educators to teach our children. We thank them for their determined work; they are the backbone of the educational institution.”
Items included dolls, action figures, educational learning games and toy vehicles donated by ICPR to members of the union in July. LASSA union members called it “Christmas in July” and were thrilled to bring the donations to surprised children and grandchildren.
“ICPR has been a pillar in our community and it’s no surprise, to us, that they continue to support their community,” said LASSA Union President Vivian Bonet. “Their donation to children elevates their belief, to everyone’s knowledge, that organizations have a responsibility to contribute and support our youth.
“We are grateful to ICPR for choosing LASSA and thank President Davila and his entire board and staff for their contribution,” Bonet added.
Next Generation MixerANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Next Generation Leaders Networking Mixer Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the outdoor patio at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members and includes food and a cash bar.
To register or for more information, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Networking event at Tuscan VillageSALEM — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Mixer Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tuscan Market Cooking School at Tuscan Village, 9 Via Toscana.
Cost is $10 for members, $20 for future members and includes appetizers, cash bar, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register or for more information, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
