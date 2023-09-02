NORTH ANDOVER — Stevens Memorial Library is going places.
Library officials issued an invitation for bids Monday, Aug. 28 for an electric 2024 Mercedes Benz 4500, which will be customized for use as a mobile library, allowing staff to travel throughout North Andover to deliver services.
Stevens Memorial Library Director Kathleen Keenan describes the vehicle as a bookmobile van, which is smaller but more versatile than a traditional bookmobile.
“When I was a child, all our schools didn’t have a library, and a bookmobile was the size of a Greyhound bus,” Keenan said.
This is the first such vehicle that the library has purchased, she said, and it will be purchased and staffed with $480,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, in an expenditure that was approved at Town Meeting.
“This amount represents a rounded up figure that includes the vehicle itself, the electric charging station, annual operating cost, and staffing as shown in the budget that you provided,” wrote Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, in a memo that is posted at the town website.
While Keenan acknowledges the expense of buying, customizing and operating a van, she points out that it’s a lot cheaper than building a branch library, which some residents have sought.
Keenan said she wants to hire a new librarian who will operate the van full-time and be accompanied by another staff member who will help to engage with more people and assist at events.
“In some libraries, the second person who went out might be the children’s librarian, who would spread out mats to do a fresh-air story time,” Keenan said.
Keenan said she thinks the van will address two problems that keep people from using North Andover’s library, which she identified in a presentation that she made to the Select Board last summer.
The first is a lack of transportation, including public transportation, that allows people to get to the library, and the second is a lack of awareness of the many services available at Stevens Memorial Library.
“Part of it is bringing things to people where they are,” Keenan said. “Part of it is to remind people that library services exist beyond the bricks and mortar building. The van will be a Wi-Fi hotspot.”
While the pandemic increased isolation, it also taught staff how much people value a direct connection to the library, where they often came for curbside pickup of physical books, magazines and recordings.
“During the months of the pandemic, the library’s collections became one of the resources people reached out to for comfort and a respite,” Keenan told the Select Board.
The van will allow the library to extend that connection to people living in nursing homes, assisted living centers and senior and veteran housing who may struggle with isolation in the best of times.
“An open-air library offers a safer environment to those concerned about public building health levels,” Keenan said.
But she also said she imagines the van setting up at the sheep shearing festival, the North Andover merchants’ festival, a Saturday football game, farmers market or some event at the senior center or an elementary school.
She said the van may even participate in the Santa parade.
“It becomes a giant statement: you have a library in your town, do you know all the resources?” Keenan said.
Librarians will open an awning, set up tables and chairs, and roll out carts with books and DVDs that are pre-selected for each event that they attend. Librarians will also use laptops to help people check something out, gain access to materials and information online, and obtain or renew library cards.
“They’ll be teaching people how to use the online library, how to get the Encyclopedia Britannica at 9:30 p.m. on a Sunday when they forgot they have homework,” Keenan said.
People can also learn to use the OverDrive system or an app called Libby, both of which provide access to e-books and audiobooks.
“We’re going to go places to show more people what’s already here that they’re not aware of,” Keenan said.
She said the idea of a bookmobile van has met with support since she first proposed it, both from town officials and residents.
“We’re very fortunate North Andover is a town that values literacy along with education,” Keenan said.
