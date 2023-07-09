HAVERHILL — The Armenian Church at Hye Pointe Men’s Club will hold a New England Clambake fundraiser on Saturday, July 22, at 1280 Boston Road.
The menu will feature lobster or steak, clam chowder, steamed clams and mussels, corn on the cob, coleslaw, rolls, cornbread, baked potatoes, tossed salads, strawberry cheesecake or shortcake. The children’s menu feature hamburgers, hotdogs, corn, chips, and ice cream.
Appetizers and a cash bar are at 3 p.m. Dinner will served promptly at 4 p.m. Donation is $95 per adult, and $20 for children 12 and under. Bring lawn chairs and sit by the outdoor fire pit.
Please RSVP by July 17 by calling the church office at 978-372-9227, or by texting Myles Couyoumjian at 978-852-2859, Ed Kibarian at 781-838-1056, Mark Kazanjian at 508-633-7447 or Michael Bebirian at 603-785-6090.
Methuen National Night Out
METHUEN — Methuen residents interested in hosting a block party as part of the National Night Out celebrations on Aug. 1 should contact Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 to register. National Night Out 2023 is on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Motorcycle run in memory of little girl
HAVERHILL — Erika Newvill will hold her first hour-long motorcycle run to raise awareness of cerebral palsy on Aug. 13 at the AmVets on Primrose Street. Sign ups are at noon and the bike run is at 1 p.m. Funds raised and donated will go to nonprofit United Cerebral Palsy of MetroBoston.
The event runs until 5 p.m. and will include food and refreshments, a cash bar, music by a DJ, face painting, and raffles for gift baskets and gift certificates for goods and services donated by local businesses. Vendors will be selling T-shirts and mugs and will be donating proceeds to the event.
Registration cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. General admission is $5. Children enter free. All riders and passengers must sign a waiver when registering.
“My step-daughter, Alayah, passed away in January of 2020 at age 3 1/2 of this illness,” Newvill said. “When she was alive she loved the sound of motorcycles and she loved to sit on her uncle’s motorcycle. Her face would light up every time she saw a motorcycle.”
Newvill said Alayah’s biological parents are also helping to organize the event. For more information or to donate, send email to erikanewvill@gmail.com.
Essex Art Center to hold annual block party LAWRENCE — Essex Art Center at 56 Island St. will present its third annual block party, Fiesta en la calle, on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.
The event will include live music, dancing, games, art activities, and ice cream and starts at 11 a.m. with family-friendly programming, including a participatory dance session with Izizwe Dance Studio. Performances, curated by Lawrence musician Felipe Collazo, feature Ray Liriano, Veronica Robles, and Los Negros De La Rumba.
Local nonprofits and businesses will have information about their programs and cuisine. Indoors, an inclusive art show and sale will highlight the work of professional artists and youth artists, many exhibiting and selling their works for the first time. Proceeds from artwork sales benefit the artists and support Essex Art Center’s free and reduced-cost programming.
Events planned by Destination Downtown
HAVERHILL — Destination Downtown Haverhill is presenting a variety of events now though October intended to bring people together and highlight Haverhill’s historic downtown. This community-led partnership of residents and nonprofit organizations is committed to the commerce and culture of Haverhill’s historic downtown.
The Tasty Awards celebrate Haverhill restaurants and recognize some of the city’s most revered restaurant professionals and are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. with location to be announced.
Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus, an annual festival featuring live music, a classic cars show, the Kids Zone, local foods, and spectacular fireworks over the Merrimack River is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Washington Street and Riverfront Park. Visit riverruckus.com.
The next Haverhill Art Walk, an outdoor and indoor art event hosted in local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and performances is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the downtown Riverfront Cultural District. Visit creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk.
Tuna in July
HAVERHILL — The local nonprofit 411 Cares is looking to collect 1,000 cans of tuna (in water only) this summer and has partnered with City Councilor Tom Sullivan for the collection drive.
The tuna will be used by 411 Cares volunteers to make tuna salad sandwiches once a week for veterans living in the Mansion at 65 Cedar St., and for homeless people who stop by the Drop In Center located in the basement of the UU Church at 16 Ashland St.
“If we can collect 1,000 cans we can make tuna salad sandwiches one day a week for 20 weeks for the Mansion and for the Drop-In Center,” said Dee Jacobs O’Neil, director of 411 Cares.
Cans of tuna (in water only) can be dropped off at any of the three Haverhill Bank locations or at Battlegrounds Coffee as well as Stem Haverhill on Washington Street, at the EZ-Mart in Lafayette Square or on the porch of 77 Longview St. Other porch drop off locations are 285 North Broadway, 179 Rosemont St., and 31 Franzone Drive. Market Basket gift cards are always accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.