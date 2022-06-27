The weather was hot and so were the cars.
Auto enthusiasts from around the Merrimack Valley gathered Sunday on Main Street in Andover for the New England Spring Classic.
Classic cars, hot rods, custom builds, cycles and more were all on display.
A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 27, 2022 @ 5:33 pm
